Police: woman breaking things in San Ysidro home prompts SWAT standoff

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Image by James Paramecio

A woman who was allegedly smashing windows and breaking other things at a San Ysidro home early Monday refused to surrender when officers arrived, prompting a nearly seven-hour police standoff that ended with her arrest, police said.

The disturbance was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Avenida de la Madrid, just west of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 905, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After officers tried in vain for about an hour to persuade 32-year-old Fabiola Rodriguez — who was believed to be alone in the residence and wielding a knife at times — to give herself up peaceably, police called in special weapons and tactics personnel, according to the SDPD.

Authorities put nearby La Mirada Elementary School into lockdown status as a precaution while crisis negotiators worked to establish a dialogue with Rodriguez, police said.

It was unclear what might have prompted the alleged destructive outburst on the part of Rodriguez, who does not live at the home where she was holed up. SDPD officials did not disclose whether she had any relationship to anybody who resides at the address.

The law enforcement standoff continued until shortly before 1:30 p.m., when Rodriguez finally walked out of the home and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
