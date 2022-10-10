Read full article on original website
kstk.org
Wrangell’s new mayor sets priorities at first meeting
Wrangell’s new mayor hit the ground running, presiding over her first assembly meeting earlier this week (October 11). Mayor Patty Gilbert outlined clear goals for the assembly, borough administration, and communication with the public. Patty Gilbert is no stranger to the assembly process – she’s served as an elected...
kstk.org
School board re-appoints Wilson as president
Wrangell’s school board has appointed David Wilson to serve for a second year as board president. He’s served on the board since 2017 and was first elected school board president last year. As president, he’ll be responsible for setting school board agendas, running meetings of the board, and...
