CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general....
After another hard-fought battle in which his Washington Commanders narrowly escaped Soldier Field with a 12-7 victory, head coach Ron
Odell Beckham Jr has broken his silence on a potential Los Angeles Rams revealing the Rams offered him the 'lowest of lows' for him to come back despite his locker still being held by the team.
