Avalanche announce roster for Opening Day
DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the Opening Day roster for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena in Denver. The hockey club will raise their championship banner before a 7:30 p.m. game against...
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Blues HOF, Perunovich, Kostin Traded & More
The St. Louis Blues will play regular-season hockey this week. The 2022-23 season begins on Tuesday night with an ESPN doubleheader in the United States, but the Blues won’t play until a few days later on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last week was busy for the...
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
Avalanche raise Stanley Cup banner at Ball Arena, defeat Blackhawks in season opener
DENVER — Avalanche teammates locked arms at center ice with heads raised as a Stanley Cup banner lifted into the rafters at Ball Arena. Colorado rolled Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to open the 2022-23 season. But in the title afterglow, on a night of reflection and joy, the outcome was secondary. A sellout crowd arrived early and stayed late to relish the return of hockey.
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
Matthews breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Capitals 3-2
Auston Matthews broke a third-period tie, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves against his former Washington teammates and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night
BLOG: Tuesday's final practice ahead of the regular season's start
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers held their final full practice on Tuesday before the start of their 2022-23 NHL season on Wednesday when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. The Oilers opening day roster was solidified this morning, with the club set to begin the season with a 21-man...
Jets and Moose kick off the 2022-23 season
Delicious new concessions, exclusive content series, premium Jets Gear shopping experience and new ways to win!. WINNIPEG, Oct. 11, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs return to regular season action this week, kicking off the 2022-23 season with the Jets Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT vs. the New York Rangers, the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. CT vs. the Rockford IceHogs, followed by an encore Moose vs. IceHogs matchup on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT.
Anderson set to embark on 20th NHL season
Only 3 goaltenders - Martin Brodeur, Gump Worsley and Terry Sawchuk - have played more seasons. They say that age is just a number. In the case of Craig Anderson, it is his number. But no two digits could possibly define his story. He was drafted twice, claimed off waivers...
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
BLOG: Oilers get better from the teachable moments
EDMONTON, AB - In every game there are teachable moments. The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their season with a dramatic 5-3 come from behind victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Despite the ups and downs, there were some obvious aspects to love from that game - the Oilers special teams were dynamic and the goaltending was superb for the majority of the night.
