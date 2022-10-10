Delicious new concessions, exclusive content series, premium Jets Gear shopping experience and new ways to win!. WINNIPEG, Oct. 11, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs return to regular season action this week, kicking off the 2022-23 season with the Jets Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT vs. the New York Rangers, the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. CT vs. the Rockford IceHogs, followed by an encore Moose vs. IceHogs matchup on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO