Lyons Named NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Honoree
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball senior Grace Lyons has been named a Top 30 honoree for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The NCAA announced the 30 national selections Thursday afternoon. After a group of 577 school nominees was narrowed to 156 nominees at the conference...
Game Primer: OU vs. Kansas
• Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) will try for its 18th straight win over Kansas (5-1, 2-1) when it hosts the No. 19/20 Jayhawks on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Homecoming game will be televised by ESPN2 with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon announcing.
2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
OU Heads to ITA Central Region Championships
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis squad is set for the ITA Central Region Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., hosted by the University of Arkansas. The tournament is slated for Oct. 13-17, featuring singles and doubles draws. Baptiste Anselmo, Jip van Assendelft, Nathan Han, No. 122 Jordan Hasson, No. 92 Mark...
Sooners Fall in Four at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match to Texas Tech, 3-1, Wednesday evening inside the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The Red Raiders took the match, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18. Texas Tech also led OU in five of the six major statistical categories, except for digs where the Red Raiders and OU each posted 63 apiece.
Sooners Wrap Up Play at Illini Invitational
MEDINAH, Ill. – The University of Oklahoma women's golf team wrapped up the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah Country Club Tuesday afternoon and finished 14th. Mikhaela Fortuna led the Sooners through the two-day, 54-hole tournament, finishing 34th with a 2-under 214. In her final 18 holes, Fortuna tallied a...
Soccer Set for Kansas Road Swing
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma soccer team hits the road for a pair of matches in the Sunflower State this weekend. OU (7-3-3, 2-1-2 Big 12) meets Kansas (7-7-1, 0-4-1) for a 7 p.m. CT match Thursday night in Lawrence prior to facing Kansas State (5-7-2, 1-3-1) on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Manhattan. Both matches can be seen on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Duo Earn Big 12 Preseason Accolades
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma men's basketball guard Grant Sherfield was voted Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and forward Tanner Groves received Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades, as announced by the conference Wednesday The preseason awards were voted on by the league coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.
OU to Honor Prentice Gautt, Wear 'Unity' Uniform vs. Kansas
NORMAN — On Saturday against Kansas, the University of Oklahoma football team will debut its new alternate uniform, designed by a group of OU student-athletes to emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to better society. The "Unity" uniform, which has been in the making since 2020, will also honor former running back Prentice Gautt, who was the first Black scholarship football player at OU.
Alumni Spotlight: Caitlin Higgins Naulu
NORMAN – The Oklahoma volleyball team will be hosting Alumni Weekend against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside McCasland Field House. This week we will feature top alumni returning to Norman for this weekend's festivities. We continue our Alumni Spotlight features for this week with Caitlin Higgins Naulu....
IHSA football rankings going into week 8
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
cgtrojantimes.com
The playoff picture with two football games remaining
The Trojans football team has done some amazing things over the last two decades. They have made it to six state championships, winning half of them. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003, and since that time, they have qualified for the playoffs 18 years in a row.
wmay.com
Glenwood Titans Football To Be Featured Friday On NBC’s Today Show
Chatham Glenwood High School will get its moment in the national spotlight this week. Glenwood will be the subject of a new feature on NBC’s Today Show called “Friday Morning Lights,” which highlights schools around the country ahead of their Friday night football game. Glenwood Coach David Hay and team captains will discuss the community and the Titans Football mentoring effort for middle schoolers called the Superheroes program.
How Much Money Do Top Finishers at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Take Home?
With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon officially in the books, many are wondering what kind of prize money the race's most elite finishers take home in one of the world's most prominent marathons. Overall, the top five finishers in the open division and the top ten finishers in...
WGNtv.com
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?
Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
Chicago magazine
Back of the Yards Looks (and Smells) Different These Days
Ever since the Union Stock Yard opened in 1865, Chicago has gotten its meals from Back of the Yards. That hasn’t changed, but now that the Stockyards are long gone, the meals themselves have changed. Peer Foods was a pork packing facility built in 1925 at the corner of...
