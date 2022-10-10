ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

IE Voice

Concerned Neighbors of Bloomington Fight Warehouse Proposal

Alejandra Gonzalez says everyday on her drive home from work she counts how many of her neighbors she sees on horseback. Bloomington, California appears like many other rural equestrian communities in the state’s southern region, and residents are fighting to keep it that way. The community has a large Mexican American population. For decades it became a new home for those immigrating from Mexico. Many have lived in their homes for multiple generations: growing produce and caring for livestock on their properties. For some, this is their livelihood as they operate their businesses from home like the Gonzalez family.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Land sale for high-speed rail station approved

Rancho Cucamonga and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority have approved the sale of property, owned by both entities, that will be home to the Inland Empire’s first high-speed rail station. Brightline West, a privately owned intercity rail service in Miami, will develop Cucamonga Station on the five-acre site...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knewsradio.com

Memorial Wall In Hemet

People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District

Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA

