Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District
The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
Covenant House to demolish 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development
Covenant House, a Houston-area nonprofit that works to help homeless youth, will begin demolition of its 40-year-old campus Oct. 14 in preparation for a new facility officials said will help them better serve their mission. Officials with the nonprofit describe the existing buildings, found at the intersection of Lovett and...
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders
Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
City of Magnolia enters Stage 2 drought, enacts water restrictions
The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in place. (Community Impact staff) The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in effect, according to the city’s website. Under Stage 2 drought restrictions—which are in effect when...
Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store
Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including Fabletics
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
Woodsy Homelife offers home decor, hand-poured candles in Tomball
Woodsy Homelife offers home decor and hand-poured wooden wick candles. (Courtesy of Woodsy Homelife) Woodsy Homelife, a retail store that sells home decor, jewelry and hand-poured wooden wick candles, opened in September, owner Irene Bisson said. “We hand-pour all of our soy wooden wick candles in shop,” Bisson said.
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 1
Three candidates are running for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 on Nov. 8. Three candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election as incumbent and Board President Kathy Handler did not file for re-election. Candidates include former Tomball Rotary Club President Jim Engelke, professor Joseph Ferguson and stay-at-home mom Tina Salem.
Houston City Council approves new district maps with last-minute changes to Freedmen's Town, Garden Oaks area
A map shows the proposed new Houston City Council districts as of late September. Districts were further tweaked before their adoption at an Oct. 12 Houston City Council meeting. (Courtesy City of Houston) The Houston City Council approved an ordinance Oct. 12 solidifying new council district maps for the next...
Jayden Layne Boutique expands, adds dressing rooms at Tomball shop
Jayden Layne offers clothing options inclusive in sizing, owner Brittani Johnson said. (Community Impact staff) Jayden Layne Boutique doubled its space in Tomball with an expansion into the neighboring building Sept. 17, owner Brittani Johnson said. The expansion allows the business to provide a better shopping experience, according to Johnson, with more inventory, more dressing rooms and a daiquiri machine that is complimentary for shoppers to enjoy on Saturdays and during monthly events. A grand opening to celebrate the new space is anticipated for early November. The size-inclusive women's clothing boutique is located at 309 Market St. B, Tomball, and offers a small selection of children’s clothing and home decor as well. Jayden Layne celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year. www.instagram.com/shopjaydenlayne.
Texas-based chain Torchy's Tacos plans to open new location in Pearland in 2023
Torchy's Tacos serves a variety of unique taco offerings alongside chips and queso, street corn, guacamole and salsa. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos plans to open its first location in Pearland in early 2023 at 2800 E. Broadway St., Pearland, according to Torchy’s Communications Manager Marisa Patterson. The chain was originally founded in Austin and now has over 90 locations across the United States. Torchy’s Tacos specializes in offering a variety of specialty tacos, margaritas and more. www.torchystacos.com.
Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open new store in Katy
Jeremiah's Italian Ice will open a new location near Morton Ranch High School in the fall. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) A frozen treats shop will open another location in Katy this fall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has plans to open a new store in early November, nicknamed Castle Rock. It will...
Daddy's Chicken Shack now open on W. 11th St. in the Heights
From left: The new Daddy's Chicken Shack in the Heights is run by co-founders Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas. (Courtesy Shannon O’Hara) Houston's first location of the California-based Daddy's Chicken Shack is now open as of Oct. 13 at 1223 W. 11th St., Houston, near North Shepherd Drive in the Heights.
Woodall's Bar-B-Que converts to mobile location
Woodall's Bar-B-Que also offers catering for events. (Courtesy Woodall's Bar-B-Que) Woodall's Bar-B-Que closed its restaurant at 22920 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, on Sept. 30 and will continue service from a mobile food truck, which will be open on pop-up dates at locations throughout The Woodlands. Through the food truck, the restaurant will also offer catering services. 281-780-3671. www.woodallsbbq.com.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar to open in First Colony Mall in November
Poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open in First Colony Mall, in Sugar Land, in November. (Courtesy Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar) Franchise poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open a new location in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall, at 16535 Southwest Freeway, in November, mall officials told Community Impact.
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
