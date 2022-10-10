ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

scoopcharlotte.com

Where to Go to Lunch This Month

Rarely have four words been the cause of so much back and forthing via text. Yes we love to lunch, but we can never decide where to go. To make your decision a little easier, we did the hard work and ventured out to find the best spots to spend your lunch break this month.
CONCORD, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene

MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
MONROE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Chili Cook-Off, Balloon Fest, Turquoise Tasting, CLT Ballet, Tosca, Nebel’s Alley, Hola Charlotte, Ghosts & Legends, The Trove and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/13)

The leaves have finally received the memo that Fall has arrived and all around the Queen City lots of autumn favorites are on the calendar! Grab a chair and spend a day watching hot air balloons or celebrating the arts, head to the Lake for a craft beer gathering, immerse yourself in Latino culture or spend a spooky evening in NoDa.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Laketoberfest ushers in 10 years of brews and live music

CORNELIUS – The 10th anniversary of Laketoberfest Music and Brew Festival will not only welcome a crowd of thousands to a local park, but will represent consecutive weeks of Cornelius special events in the height of festival season. From 3-9 p.m., Laketoberfest brings live music, local beer and wine,...
CORNELIUS, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th. From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale

CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

BOO Local. Get Ready for Halloween Celebrations & Parties with these QC Shops

Support local and get in the spooky spirit with decorations and sweet treats from these local Charlotte shops. Honeybear offers offer weekly boxes that change every week, often seasonally themed, like the ones leading into Halloween below 🙂 | @honeybearbakeshop. Candy Cookie Box or Candy Bar Brownie for Pickup...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lknconnectcommunity.com

This Weekend: LKNConnect’s Weekend Planner – October 13th -October-16th

Looks like a great fall weekend coming up for Lake Norman. Community Events include local celebrations, scary adventures, art walks, Oktoberfest street festival, outdoor concerts, LaketoberFests, an apple festival, a hot air balloon event & a Renaissance festival – and that’s just for starters. Add great entertainment, lots of live music, outstanding restaurants and plenty of Lake Norman Shopping.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
