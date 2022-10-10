Read full article on original website
Where to Go to Lunch This Month
Rarely have four words been the cause of so much back and forthing via text. Yes we love to lunch, but we can never decide where to go. To make your decision a little easier, we did the hard work and ventured out to find the best spots to spend your lunch break this month.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene
MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
scoopcharlotte.com
Chili Cook-Off, Balloon Fest, Turquoise Tasting, CLT Ballet, Tosca, Nebel’s Alley, Hola Charlotte, Ghosts & Legends, The Trove and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/13)
The leaves have finally received the memo that Fall has arrived and all around the Queen City lots of autumn favorites are on the calendar! Grab a chair and spend a day watching hot air balloons or celebrating the arts, head to the Lake for a craft beer gathering, immerse yourself in Latino culture or spend a spooky evening in NoDa.
country1037fm.com
11 North Carolina Breweries Racked Up Medals At National Beer Festival
Eleven North Carolina breweries and two in South Carolina took home big awards at the Great American Beer Festival. Local suds makers from big operations to small breweries took part all over the United States of America. We got more of our fair share of trophies for good beer y’all!
lakenormanpublications.com
Laketoberfest ushers in 10 years of brews and live music
CORNELIUS – The 10th anniversary of Laketoberfest Music and Brew Festival will not only welcome a crowd of thousands to a local park, but will represent consecutive weeks of Cornelius special events in the height of festival season. From 3-9 p.m., Laketoberfest brings live music, local beer and wine,...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th. From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!
Cotswold Chick-fil-A could be replaced with drive-thru only restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A busy Charlotte Chick-fil-A may be demolished and replaced with a drive-thru only restaurant. The restaurant is located in Cotswold near Randolph Road, an area that’s always clogged with traffic. Renderings of the project show the new Chick-fil-A will not have indoor dining. Instead, it will...
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
scoopcharlotte.com
BOO Local. Get Ready for Halloween Celebrations & Parties with these QC Shops
Support local and get in the spooky spirit with decorations and sweet treats from these local Charlotte shops. Honeybear offers offer weekly boxes that change every week, often seasonally themed, like the ones leading into Halloween below 🙂 | @honeybearbakeshop. Candy Cookie Box or Candy Bar Brownie for Pickup...
Charlotte man plans to buy Cadillac after $200,000 scratch-off win
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man plans to treat himself to a new Cadillac after winning the first $200,000 off a new scratch-off game. Walkup bought a “The Price Is Right” ticket from Murphy USA on Ashley Road in west Charlotte this past Sunday. “I’ve always loved Cadillacs,”...
North Carolina car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
lknconnectcommunity.com
This Weekend: LKNConnect’s Weekend Planner – October 13th -October-16th
Looks like a great fall weekend coming up for Lake Norman. Community Events include local celebrations, scary adventures, art walks, Oktoberfest street festival, outdoor concerts, LaketoberFests, an apple festival, a hot air balloon event & a Renaissance festival – and that’s just for starters. Add great entertainment, lots of live music, outstanding restaurants and plenty of Lake Norman Shopping.
Venezuelan food truck celebrates couple’s home country and life they’ve built
CHARLOTTE — You truly never know where life will take you. For one Mooresville couple, what started during the pandemic as cooking food from their home country for friends, turned into a Venezuelan street food truck. Luis Salas and his husband Fernando’s business is a lesson in perseverance and...
Charlotte radio legend 'Chatty Hattie' inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — She’s a native Charlottean who became a legendary radio personality. Her given name, recorded in the family Bible, is Hattie Leeper. By the time she was a teenager and on the air at WGIV radio, she was “Chatty” Hattie. Back in those days,...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
Charlotte man plans to buy a Cadillac with his lottery winnings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man says he plans to buy himself a new car after taking home a $200,000 prize on a new scratch-off game in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Claude Walkup stopped by the Murphy USA on Ashley Road last Sunday and the decision to buy...
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius retail: New Flair Trade owner plans to re-open near former location
Oct. 12. Szilva Harman, the new owner of Flair Trade, said in an email Wednesday that she is in the process of securing a lease on a commercial space in Cornelius. “The location isn’t public just yet, all I can say is that it will be very close to the Torrence Chapel Flair Trade’s previous location.
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
