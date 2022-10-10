ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Tigers Earn SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU freshman Michaela Rose, senior Jackson Martingayle and freshman Dyllon Nimmers on Tuesday each received SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week recognition from the league office. Rose, a native of Suffolk, Va., was named Women's Runner of the Week; Martingayle, a product of Virginia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

MacNeil, Curry Earn SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmers Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil were both honored Tuesday for their performances in a dual meet at South Carolina, as the league office named them swimmers of the week. Curry, who opened the 2022-23 competition slate at South Carolina, notched two individual wins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net

October 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the October 2022 CCACSA's...
BATON ROUGE, LA

