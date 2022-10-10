Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Tigers Earn SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week Honors
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU freshman Michaela Rose, senior Jackson Martingayle and freshman Dyllon Nimmers on Tuesday each received SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week recognition from the league office. Rose, a native of Suffolk, Va., was named Women’s Runner of the Week; Martingayle, a product of Virginia,...
LSUSports.net
Golfers Earn Best Finish of Fall; Doyle, Gaunt in Top 5 at Purdue
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team, on a day when scoring at the Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana, proved more difficult, stayed the course and recorded its best finish to date with a second-place total in the Purdue Fall Invitational. LSU equaled winner Tennessee...
LSUSports.net
MacNeil, Curry Earn SEC Honors
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmers Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil were both honored Tuesday for their performances in a dual meet at South Carolina, as the league office named them swimmers of the week. Curry, who opened the 2022-23 competition slate at South Carolina, notched two individual wins...
LSUSports.net
LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Ole Miss contest will be televised on CBS.
LSUSports.net
Championship Health Partners, Hall of Fame Health Introduce Tiger Legacy Care for all alumni student-athletes
BATON ROUGE, LA – Championship Health Partners LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Health have joined with Hall of Fame Health to provide all alumni student-athletes with access to a lifetime of world-class care through Tiger Legacy Care. Through Tiger Legacy Care, all alumni of LSU Athletics...
LSUSports.net
October 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the October 2022 CCACSA’s...
