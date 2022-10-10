ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens send safety Marcus Williams to IR with dislocated wrist after win vs. Bengals

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpFXf_0iTsXhQm00

The Baltimore Ravens will be without safety Marcus Williams for a “significant amount of time.”

The Ravens placed Williams on injured reserve on Monday after he sustained a dislocated wrist in their 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. It’s unclear how Williams actually injured his wrist in the game, but coach John Harbaugh believes it happened sometime in the first two series.

"He gutted it out," Harbaugh said. "He didn't really say too much about it. So I don't think anybody realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it."

It’s unclear how long Williams will be sidelined, but Harbaugh confirmed the injury would not be season-ending.

Williams had two tackles on Sunday night. The 26-year-old has 33 tackles on the season and three interceptions — which is tied for the second most in the league.

Williams is in his first season with the Ravens after spending his first five with the New Orleans Saints. He had missed just four games up until this point in his career, too. Williams signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens in the offseason.

Williams is now the 10th player to go on injured reserve this season for the Ravens, just one year after they were the since the stat was tracked. He's one of several key defensive players to go down, too, , defensive tackle Michael Pierce's bicep injury and defensive end Steven Mean's Achilles injury and more.

Williams played just 29 snaps on Sunday night. Both Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton helped cover for him, and will both be filling in for him until he can return.

"Both [Stone and Hamilton] have their own styles, and I think they're going to both play well for us," Harbaugh said. "So I'm looking forward to all those guys, as a team [and] as a group, kind of filling in for Marcus and not losing a step on that."

