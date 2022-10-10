ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2eFz_0iTsXc1900

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive, saying rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and strengthen bonds with Native American communities.

"The government of New Mexico has not always respected the importance and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history is sadly stained with cruel mistreatment of Native Americans," Lujan Grisham wrote in an executive order issued on Indigenous Peoples Day.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for reelection, pointed to counties within the territory that once offered bounties for scalps of Apache men and women.

Marches, protests and celebrations were held around the U.S. to mark Indigenous Peoples Day. In New Mexico’s capital of Santa Fe, people walked with banners aimed at raising awareness about missing and slain Native Americans. Demonstrators left paint splattered on a monument of Kit Carson, who had a role in the death of hundreds of Native Americans during the colonization of the West.

A celebration in Flagstaff, Arizona, focused on youth who talked about how Indigenous people have contributed to the community. A group of Hopi children performed a Corn Dance in front of City Hall.

In New Mexico, the unwinding of the past proclamations was spurred by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' move in 2021 to rescind an 1864 order by one of that state's territorial governors that eventually led to the Sand Creek Massacre, when U.S. troops killed more than 200 Native Americans in one of Colorado's darkest and most fraught historic moments.

A search for similar documents led Valerie Rangel, the city of Santa Fe's appointed historian, to a book of newspaper clippings in the archives of the Huntington Library in California. It represented the most complete collection of New Mexico's territorial proclamations.

Two of the proclamations voided by Lujan Grisham were issued in 1851 by James S. Calhoun, New Mexico’s first territorial governor. They directed Native Americans to be excluded from official census counts and authorized militias to “pursue and attack any hostile tribe” that was said to be entering settlements for the purpose of plundering.

Proclamations issued nearly two decades later by Governors Robert B. Mitchell and William A. Pile declared certain tribes as outlaws and authorized New Mexico residents to commit violence against them.

“I started looking at the history surrounding the proclamations — was there an impact, did it really fuel hate?” said Rangel, whose roots include Apache and Navajo.

Through her research, she found several bounties for scalping, with some counties going so far as to pay for newspaper advertisements in states beyond New Mexico to solicit people for the efforts. New Mexico became a U.S. state in January 1912.

Rangel shared her findings with tribal and state officials. She's among those pushing for this part of New Mexico's history to be included in school curriculums.

“I'd like to see more communication with tribes and have them be the source of the history that’s being learned,” she said.

New Mexico is home to nearly two dozen tribal nations and pueblos, with Native Americans making up more than 12% of the population.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pinonpost.com

Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion

On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
ELECTIONS
Santa Fe Reporter

Gov. Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti Face Off in Final Debate

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti weighed in on crime, abortion, health care and other top-of-mind issues in this year’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial race during last night’s final televised debate, hosted by KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM. While the debate highlighted different views and approaches to policy issues, it also showcased, as the Journal notes, “insults and harsh jabs” throughout the hour-long discourse. Ronchetti highlighted Lujan Grisham’s financial settlement with a former campaign employee who accused her of harassment, also the topic of a new ad from Ronchetti’s campaign. Lujan Grisham in turn accused Ronchetti, who formerly worked as a meteorologist for KRQE-TV, of being unexperienced and a threat to women’s reproductive health care. When given the opportunity to ask Ronchetti a question, Lujan Grisham asked him if he knew what misoprostol is (a medication used in medical abortions). Ronchetti did not answer and pivoted back to the harassment settlement, among other accusations. The Democratic Party of New Mexico issued a statement following the debate describing it as confirmation Ronchetti is “not fit to be governor.” In a series of tweets, the state Republican Party highlighted Ronchetti’s attacks on Lujan Grisham, saying the governor “showed tonight she is not only out-of-touch, but closed off to taking responsibility, closed off to answering questions about her failed record, hypocritical actions or sexual assault allegations.”
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Is the “bad for New Mexico” trend actually bad for New Mexico politics?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s election season in New Mexico, and if you’ve been on social media, you might have noticed a trend. Attacking everyone from both Republican and Democratic candidates in the governor’s race, to candidates vying for congressional seats, is a meme that claims candidates are “bad for New Mexico.” In this case, the […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Secretary of State, AG warn of voter intimidation ahead of midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just over three weeks until the midterm election, top state officials are warning voters to be aware of issues surrounding voter intimidation and poll monitoring. The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas addressed the topics in a news conference Thursday morning, urging voters to know […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Navajo, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico gubernatorial debate

The candidates running to become New Mexico's governor participate in a debate sponsored by KOAT, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti discuss the issues important to New Mexico. The candidates share their vision of how New Mexico should...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRMG

Democrats hoping Biden can provide West Coast election boost

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — President Joe Biden's visit to California and Oregon so close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party. As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
HOUSE RENT
newmexiconewsport.com

How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?

Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Kit Carson
KRQE News 13

Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Voids#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Democrat#Hopi
KOAT 7

Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports

SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
ECONOMY
KRMG

Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Wednesday about a massive cache of weapons the far-right extremist group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell

MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home, his office said. As a precaution Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests. At the recommendation of his doctors, he was expected to remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
VERMONT STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
KRMG

EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy