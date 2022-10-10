Joan A. Hruby, age 78, of Shakopee, died peacefully with her family at her side at her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Joan was born on January 31, 1944 in New Prague to Daniel and Ludmilla (Marek) Tikalsky, Sr. She grew up in New Prague, attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, graduated from New Prague High School, attended two years at Mankato State College, and attended St. Catherine’s College. Joan married Edward J. Hruby on November 15, 1966 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Though the marriage would dissolve, the couple had four beautiful children together and remained close. Joan was an entrepreneur who held numerous administrative assistant jobs before becoming the owner of The Big Steer Truck Stop on 35W for 20 years. Not an easy task in those years, Joan broke a glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Truck Stop Association. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Restaurant Association. Following the sale of The Big Steer, Joan finished her storied career as a consultant, helping to launch a new deli-style restaurant in a corporate center.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO