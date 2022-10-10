Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Healthline
How Dairy Products Can Help Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk While Processed Meats Raise It
In a new study, researchers say red and processed meats can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. They add that some dairy products may help lower the risk slightly. Experts encourage people to adopt a healthy diet that includes fish, grass-fed meat, and healthy fats. Dairy products, especially...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Different Dairy Products May Be Good or Bad for Cardiovascular Health
Most dairy products appear to be bad for cardiovascular health in adults with angina (chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart) — but cheese may be the exception, according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The role of dairy products...
Medical News Today
2-3 cups of coffee daily linked to longevity, lower risk of cardiovascular disease
Researchers analyzed how the quantity and type of coffee consumption influence the risk of arrhythmias, cardiovascular disease, and all-cause mortality in adults ages 40 to 69. They found that drinking 2-3 cups of coffee daily, whether instant, ground, or decaffeinated, was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
What Can I Eat to Keep My Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Low?
Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Clayton News Daily
Dealing With High Cholesterol, or Looking to Avoid It in the Future? Here Are 24 Foods to Watch Out for
If you’re in your 20s or 30s, you probably don't think you need to worry about your cholesterol just yet. But that's a misconception: Actually, cholesterol should be a routine part of your next physical exam: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 30 million adults in the US have cholesterol levels that could be considered high.
cohaitungchi.com
How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?
Many studies support the use of carb restriction in people with diabetes. Research has confirmed that many levels of carb restriction can effectively lower blood sugar levels. You are reading: What are good carbs for type 2 diabetes | How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?. Very...
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
studyfinds.org
‘Game-changing’ obesity drug cuts risk of diabetes in half
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An injection that prevents Type 2 diabetes by making obese people feel full has been developed by scientists. It more than halves risk of the disease in overweight individuals, according to new research. Researchers in the United States are hailing the new drug as a “game...
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Eating omega-3s may help middle-aged people boost their brain health
Medical experts have touted the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and heart health for a while now, and new research shows they may be linked to brain health too. In a new study published in Neurology, researchers found that people who eat more foods with omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may enjoy better thinking skills and better brain structure than those who eat fewer foods with the fatty acids.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Artificial Sweeteners Linked to Cardiovascular Risk
Using certain artificial sweeteners may increase the risk for cardiovascular events like a heart attack or stroke, according to a new study published in the journal The BMJ. The use of artificial sweeteners — and zero-calorie or low-calorie sweeteners more broadly — has long been the subject of debate in the diabetes community. Some research points to potential benefits from using these sweeteners, such as helping with weight loss. But studies have also shown that using these sweeteners may carry certain health risks, including potentially higher risks for diabetes and obesity.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
Comments / 0