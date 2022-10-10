Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
No. 8 Rutgers women's soccer prepares for match with Minnesota
Following a 1-0 victory on Sunday against Indiana, the Rutgers women’s soccer team continues a three-game homestand tomorrow when it hosts Minnesota at Yurcak Field on Busch campus. The No. 8 Scarlet Knights (12-1-1, 4-1-1) look to make it three straight wins against a Golden Gophers (6-7-1, 2-4-0) team that is coming off a 1-0 win of their own on Sunday against Iowa.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer hosts Stony Brook in non-conference matchup
Tomorrow, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will be at Yurcak Field on Busch campus to face off against Stony Brook. The Scarlet Knights (5-2-5, 2-1-2) will look to pick up a midweek victory before they continue Big Ten play. Rutgers’ last match was a 2-2 draw against Indiana. The...
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball 2022-23 season preview
Coquese Washington, first-year head coach of the Rutgers women’s basketball team, previewed the upcoming basketball season at the team’s media day at the RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center on Livingston campus last week. In May, Washington was named the third full-time head coach of the program following the...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Daily Targum
PARK: To succeed in college, balancing our schedules is key
We have finally made it. Weeks four and five of the semester are the turning point between keeping yourself busy and actually being busy. With midterms in full swing, the academic buildings and the libraries on all five campuses are pretty packed and so are our schedules. I have found...
thedigestonline.com
Is Philly’s Best Italian Restaurant in New Jersey?
Sometimes, with restaurants, I build up expectations that are almost impossible to meet. I have been burned too many times. The chances of this happening are generally slim, but increase tenfold when a spot is recommended to me over and over again. When I found myself driving an hour and a half to Collingswood’s Zeppoli, I kept asking myself, “Will this really be worth it?”
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Daily Targum
NBPD awarded Street Smart Pedestrian Grant to improve driver, pedestrian safety
As part of New Brunswick’s efforts to improve safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, the New Brunswick Police Department was recently awarded the Street Smart Pedestrian Grant, according to a press release. The grant was awarded by the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety and will be used...
Daily Targum
If you're looking to be enriched by art, look no further than New York City
Of all the iconic things associated with New York City, some of the most culturally rich are its numerous museums. The most iconic, show-stopping art museum in New York City would, hands-down, have to be the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It boasts everything from ancient Greek sculptures and medieval armor to high-fashion clothing and oil paintings.
