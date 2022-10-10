Read full article on original website
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Baltimore Ravens rookie David Ojabo practiced with his teammates for the first time Wednesday, recovered from the torn Achilles he sustained during his pro day in March. A projected first-round pick from Michigan, the 22-year-old Ojabo likely fell to the second round because of the injury. He had 11 sacks and 35 tackles in 13 games last season for the Wolverines, where he played for Mike Macdonald, now the Ravens defensive coordinator. The Ravens said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore an Achilles in the final game of the 2021 season, returned to practice Wednesday. Bowser, 27, was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2017. In 80 games (19 starts) with the franchise, he has 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. The Ravens (3-2) face the New York Giants (4-1) on the road Sunday. --Field Level Media.
At this time in the 2022 regular season, we already have approached the point where health circumstances are going to make or break contenders. The Miami Dolphins dropped back-to-back games following Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, and his return is not imminent. The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season. He has a broken fibula. The Green Bay Packers are hoping Aaron Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t become a weekly talking point. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
