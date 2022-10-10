Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting. The council also voted against the rezoning of a small...
Johnson City Press
Wise County Schools’ first solar roof project now operating
WISE – Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name. Coalition The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers
KINGSPORT — One Kingsport school board member has expressed concerns about a grant-funded "math implementation support contract" might push the Tennessee-banned banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Still, the board Tuesday night 4-1 approved spending $142,500 for a two-year contract with SchoolKit.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen candidates discuss infrastructure, tourism and more
Early voting will kick off in Unicoi County on Wednesday and two seats on the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen are up for grabs. There are currently seven candidates running for a position on the Unicoi BMA. The Johnson City Press sent a questionnaire to those candidates.
Johnson City Press
911 tracking/mapping system to spread to all Wise County schools
WISE – Wise County School Board members got a look at a 911 call tracking system which will also give first responder teams a photographic map of schools where an emergency happens. Scott Kiser, technology director for the school system, showed a demonstration of Rapid SOS to the board...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: D-B's Hampton named interim Kingsport superintendent, North renovations to cost $840,000 more
KINGSPORT — It's official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year. And the Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate...
Johnson City Press
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
Johnson City Press
Eastman paying high school work-based learning students $15 an hour
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. is recruiting candidates for its 2023 Work-Based Learning program for the spring and fall semesters. The program, now in its second year, provides productive work assignments in manufacturing for local students that build on their classroom-based instruction, allows them to gain employability skills and prepare them for future success.
Johnson City Press
Miyares visits with police, deputies in Norton
NORTON - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers Thursday. Miyares – accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn, former...
Johnson City Press
Truck crashes into Erwin Little Caesars, seriously injures employee
A truck crashed into the Little Caesars restaurant and injured an employee in Erwin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Erwin Police Department. According to a press release from the Erwin PD, a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 71-year-old Jonesborough man crashed into the building, located at 1203 N. Main Ave., just after 1:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022
WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
Johnson City Press
Domestic assault case heading to Wise County grand jury
WISE – The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a county grand jury in November. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged with allegedly beating Melanie Sturgill over three days before her death Aug. 20.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 13
Oct. 13, 1887: The Comet reported, “G.A. Reeves will build on Main St. one door east of J.W. Hunter’s and will also build a two story building 100x25 feet.”. Oct. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to and about local citizens. Readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Britton went to Bristol last Monday to see Buffalo Bill’s Show.”
Johnson City Press
77 TN Promise Mentors needed in Washington County by October 21
With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. More than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide. “Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said Tyler Ford,...
Johnson City Press
Meet the candidates running for Surgoinsville mayor
SURGOINSVILLE — Three candidates are running for the position of mayor in the November municipal election. The Times News asked all of them the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton names employees of the year
ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Both are praised for their extra efforts in helping students.
Johnson City Press
Man injured in Johnson County stabbing.
MOUNTAIN CITY — An early morning domestic violence dispute turned violent on Tuesday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane at 6:46 a.m. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who said he had an argument with a female who had since left the residence. The man alleged the woman became irate and stabbed him in his left arm with a pocket knife.
