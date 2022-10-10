Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB・
Everyone had same Jordan Montgomery joke after Harrison Bader home run
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, and everyone had the same joke. Bader missed the majority of the regular season with plantar fasciitis, but finally made his debut with the Yankees near the end of the campaign. This was all after New York traded Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for his services.
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Shares his Reasoning for Extending Phil Nevin
He wanted to give his guy a true opportunity.
MLB・
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
How did Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer fare in first full pro season?
Marcelo Mayer, arguably the top prospect in the Red Sox farm system and one of the brightest young talents in all of baseball, wrapped up his first full professional season last month. Originally selected by Boston with the fourth overall pick in last summer’s amateur draft out of Eastlake High...
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series
Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a...
Braves, Phillies weather updates: Game expected to start at 7:30 pm (UPDATED)
The tarp is on the field at Truist Park and rain has been falling. The forecast is calling for more showers throughout the evening which puts Game 2’s scheduled start time of 4:35 p.m. in jeopardy. It is a situation that the Braves, Phillies and Major League Baseball are monitoring currently.
Veteran AEW star teases retirement
AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon with a message with seems to hint at retirement from in-ring action. He did not outright say that he would retire but here is what he said on Twitter:. "Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I...
WWE・
