MLB

MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
Everyone had same Jordan Montgomery joke after Harrison Bader home run

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, and everyone had the same joke. Bader missed the majority of the regular season with plantar fasciitis, but finally made his debut with the Yankees near the end of the campaign. This was all after New York traded Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
How did Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer fare in first full pro season?

Marcelo Mayer, arguably the top prospect in the Red Sox farm system and one of the brightest young talents in all of baseball, wrapped up his first full professional season last month. Originally selected by Boston with the fourth overall pick in last summer’s amateur draft out of Eastlake High...
BOSTON, MA
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series

Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
