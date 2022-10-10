Read full article on original website
Related
esubulletin.com
Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes
The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
KVOE
Southern Lyon County Superintendent Mike Argabright named Kansas Superintendent of the Year
USD 252 Southern Lyon County is the education home of the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Mike Argabright received the honor from the Kansas School Superintendents Association during a special presentation at Olpe Jr/Sr. High School Tuesday morning. He says it’s very humbling to receive the honor.
WIBW
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
WIBW
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach holds press conference in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach paid a visit to Topeka on Thursday. Kobach held a press conference in front of Memorial Hall where he detailed his plans to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and large-scale retail theft. He also emphasized his work representing other states against federal administrations in recent years, expertise he said is crucial to bring to Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
On Friday, Oct. 14, for the first time in Kansas state high school football history, the head referee will be a woman: Carmen Doramus-Kinley.
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser will soon ascend to a new role on the bench. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 10, she appointed Laura L. Miser, of Emporia, to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
Charles Volland and Vaudene Field are remembered at JCHS
Two longtime music educators at Junction City High school, the late Charles Volland and Vaudene Field, are remembered by many people. Now they have been honored with the dedication of a Steinway Boston grand piano for use by performing arts students. There was a dedication reception at JCHS on Wednesday...
KVOE
Phone service restored to Emporia, Lyon County, Newman Regional Health offices
It took all day, but phone service has been restored to Emporia city government, Lyon County government and Newman Regional Health. ValuNet Fiber says a server failed as it was being rebooted, triggering other issues for the three entities that were first reported by Lyon County Emergency Communications for its non-emergency numbers. Around 7:30 am, Newman Regional Health reported an outage.
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
Former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has a new job.
KVOE
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board braces to stand against ‘efforts to dismantle public education’
The Kansas Legislature likes to emphasize local control — right up until it doesn’t, Lawrence school board members agreed Monday. “I feel like we have struck a balance at the state level with really emphasizing the importance of relying on our experts at the local level to do this work and to lead this work,” board President Shannon Kimball said during Monday’s meeting.
🎥 WATCH - MIAA Basketball Media Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - MIAA Basketball Media Day for the upcoming 2022-23 season takes place on Tuesday at The College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City, presented by Seigfreid Bingham. The event will stream live on The MIAA Network for FREE. The event starts at 9:15 am and lasts until about 2:00 pm.
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0