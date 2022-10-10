ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tampa Bay Area#Tampa Police Department#South Tampa#West Tampa#Violent Crime#Oxygen Com#Recreation Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Bradenton postal worker indicted for allegedly trafficking kilos of cocaine through deliveries: DOJ

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton residents have been indicted in a federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said USPS postal worker Nathasha Prieto, 33, and Angel Hernandez Coss, 37, distributed several kilograms of cocaine […]
BRADENTON, FL
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy