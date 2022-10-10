Read full article on original website
Miss Penny
2d ago
Why not issue a Amber Alert?She is a minor and missing. What difference does it make? No matter what police think, she is too young to be missing.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 free events to attend in Denver this weekendInna Dinkins
New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in NovemberInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
Missing Colorado Teenager Who Disappeared During Football Game Is Found Safe
Police said they believe Chloe Campbell ran away from her home after she was located in a local residence, but stated they will nonetheless investigate her disappearance. A Colorado teenager who disappeared after leaving a high school football game more than a week ago has been found safe. Boulder Police...
Denver 11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
Denver police identify teenager's body found along Highline Canal
After Denver Police officers found the body of an 18 year old man along the Highline Canal trail Friday, they're investigating it as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Alex Malone, according to police. Malone's body was discovered near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Ranch Boulevard at...
Missing 14-year-old last seen 10 days ago found, police say
A missing Colorado teenager has been found 10 days after she was last seen at a high school football game, police confirmed Monday.
Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell located in Thornton
Chloe Campbell, the 14-year-old Boulder girl who has been missing since Sept. 30, was found Monday evening.She's being medically evaluated now. Investigators believe she ran away from home, but don't know details as to what happened while she was missing.Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the news Monday evening in a news conference.No other details could be released Monday evening, due to Chloe's age and privacy concerns, Herold said.Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said at that same conference that they didn't issue an Amber Alert because they did not believe Chloe was abducted, and that the department followed the law as...
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?
On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
