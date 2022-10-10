ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Penny
2d ago

Why not issue a Amber Alert?She is a minor and missing. What difference does it make? No matter what police think, she is too young to be missing.

CBS Denver

Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell located in Thornton

Chloe Campbell, the 14-year-old Boulder girl who has been missing since Sept. 30, was found Monday evening.She's being medically evaluated now. Investigators believe she ran away from home, but don't know details as to what happened while she was missing.Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the news Monday evening in a news conference.No other details could be released Monday evening, due to Chloe's age and privacy concerns, Herold said.Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said at that same conference that they didn't issue an Amber Alert because they did not believe Chloe was abducted, and that the department followed the law as...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
