Chloe Campbell, the 14-year-old Boulder girl who has been missing since Sept. 30, was found Monday evening.She's being medically evaluated now. Investigators believe she ran away from home, but don't know details as to what happened while she was missing.Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the news Monday evening in a news conference.No other details could be released Monday evening, due to Chloe's age and privacy concerns, Herold said.Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said at that same conference that they didn't issue an Amber Alert because they did not believe Chloe was abducted, and that the department followed the law as...

THORNTON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO