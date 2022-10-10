THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.

THOMAS COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO