THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without stopping, hitting […]
THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
