ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
rolltide.com

Two Finish Among Top 10 to Lead Alabama at the Illini Women’s Golf Invitational

MEDINAH, Ill. – Two Alabama golfers finished among the top-10 individuals, leading the Alabama women's golf team to an eighth-place finish Tuesday following the final round of action at the Illini Women's Golf Invitational at Medinah. Freshman Kynadie Adams tied for fourth while senior Sarah Edwards tied for seventh as the duo led the Crimson Tide to a 54-hole score of 843 (273-283-287).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Women's Tennis Sends Nine to ITA Southern Regional Championships

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama women's tennis team will compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Southern Regional Championships beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex and LSU UREC Tennis Courts. The five-day competition will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 18. Tournament Schedule. Qualifying Round - Oct. 13.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Softball Opens Fall Season at Sand Mountain Showdown Wednesday

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Alabama softball opened its fall season Wednesday night at the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State. The two teams battled through seven innings before the game was called with the score tied 6-6. Nearly the entire Crimson Tide lineup saw game action on Wednesday, including all seven newcomers. Senior transfer Lauren Esman showed her versatility as a two-way player, throwing 3.0 shutout innings in the start with only one hit allowed while also going 1-for-2 at the plate including a two-run triple. Freshman Abby Duchscherer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Ashley Prange, Aubrey Barnhart and Jordan Stephens also had an RBI.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medinah, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Medinah, IL
Sports
City
Auburn, IL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Sweeps Missouri Wednesday in Tuscaloosa for First SEC Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With both teams seeking their first SEC win of the season Wednesday night in Foster Auditorium, Alabama fought back from a late deficit against Missouri to win set two and closed it out with a decisive 15-point victory in the third to clinch the sweep for the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Former Alabama Standout Chase Lee Selected as Minor League Reliever of the Year for Texas Organization

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former Alabama reliever Chase Lee was selected as the Minor League Reliever of the Year in the Texas Rangers organization, the team announced last week. Lee, who split his time between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, was one of five Minor League players honored by the Rangers. He began his season with Frisco, posting a 2.25 ERA (6 ER/24.0 IP) in 21 games, before leveling up to join the Express on June 14.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wmay.com

Glenwood Titans Football To Be Featured Friday On NBC’s Today Show

Chatham Glenwood High School will get its moment in the national spotlight this week. Glenwood will be the subject of a new feature on NBC’s Today Show called “Friday Morning Lights,” which highlights schools around the country ahead of their Friday night football game. Glenwood Coach David Hay and team captains will discuss the community and the Titans Football mentoring effort for middle schoolers called the Superheroes program.
GLENWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Ryder Cup#Medinah Country Club#Clubhouse#Ua#Golfstat Com
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
cgtrojantimes.com

The playoff picture with two football games remaining

The Trojans football team has done some amazing things over the last two decades. They have made it to six state championships, winning half of them. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003, and since that time, they have qualified for the playoffs 18 years in a row.
CARY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
ROCKFORD, IL
1049 The Edge

Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges

A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
MUNDELEIN, IL
NBC Chicago

DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble

A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy