rolltide.com
Alabama Cross Country Hosts Crimson Classic Friday Morning at the Harry Pritchett Course
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time since 2017, Alabama cross country will host a meet at home. This Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m. CT, members of the Alabama squads will race at the Harry Pritchett Running Course for the first time in five years against student-athletes from more than a dozen schools.
rolltide.com
Two Finish Among Top 10 to Lead Alabama at the Illini Women’s Golf Invitational
MEDINAH, Ill. – Two Alabama golfers finished among the top-10 individuals, leading the Alabama women's golf team to an eighth-place finish Tuesday following the final round of action at the Illini Women's Golf Invitational at Medinah. Freshman Kynadie Adams tied for fourth while senior Sarah Edwards tied for seventh as the duo led the Crimson Tide to a 54-hole score of 843 (273-283-287).
rolltide.com
Alabama Women's Tennis Sends Nine to ITA Southern Regional Championships
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Alabama women's tennis team will compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Southern Regional Championships beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex and LSU UREC Tennis Courts. The five-day competition will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 18. Tournament Schedule. Qualifying Round - Oct. 13.
rolltide.com
Alabama Softball Opens Fall Season at Sand Mountain Showdown Wednesday
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Alabama softball opened its fall season Wednesday night at the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State. The two teams battled through seven innings before the game was called with the score tied 6-6. Nearly the entire Crimson Tide lineup saw game action on Wednesday, including all seven newcomers. Senior transfer Lauren Esman showed her versatility as a two-way player, throwing 3.0 shutout innings in the start with only one hit allowed while also going 1-for-2 at the plate including a two-run triple. Freshman Abby Duchscherer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Ashley Prange, Aubrey Barnhart and Jordan Stephens also had an RBI.
rolltide.com
Alabama Sweeps Missouri Wednesday in Tuscaloosa for First SEC Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With both teams seeking their first SEC win of the season Wednesday night in Foster Auditorium, Alabama fought back from a late deficit against Missouri to win set two and closed it out with a decisive 15-point victory in the third to clinch the sweep for the Crimson Tide.
rolltide.com
Former Alabama Standout Chase Lee Selected as Minor League Reliever of the Year for Texas Organization
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former Alabama reliever Chase Lee was selected as the Minor League Reliever of the Year in the Texas Rangers organization, the team announced last week. Lee, who split his time between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, was one of five Minor League players honored by the Rangers. He began his season with Frisco, posting a 2.25 ERA (6 ER/24.0 IP) in 21 games, before leveling up to join the Express on June 14.
rockytopinsider.com
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
wmay.com
Glenwood Titans Football To Be Featured Friday On NBC’s Today Show
Chatham Glenwood High School will get its moment in the national spotlight this week. Glenwood will be the subject of a new feature on NBC’s Today Show called “Friday Morning Lights,” which highlights schools around the country ahead of their Friday night football game. Glenwood Coach David Hay and team captains will discuss the community and the Titans Football mentoring effort for middle schoolers called the Superheroes program.
IHSA football rankings going into week 8
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
USFL Effect: Did $3 million from city, county, CVB pay off? Will league return to Birmingham?
This is an opinion column. Remember the USFL? The dizzying drone-guided camera angles? The champion Birmingham Stallions? In the wake of the financial calamity that was The World Games 2022, it’s easy to forget the city also hosted the inaugural season of the new incarnation of the spring United States Football League just before the all-consuming 10-day event.
cgtrojantimes.com
The playoff picture with two football games remaining
The Trojans football team has done some amazing things over the last two decades. They have made it to six state championships, winning half of them. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003, and since that time, they have qualified for the playoffs 18 years in a row.
Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot owners selling restaurant after 25 years: ‘This is a young person’s game’
The owners of Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot will retire and look to sell the restaurant after part of three decades in the Inverness shopping center in Birmingham. “After some long talks, soul-searching, and consideration..Robert and I have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” co-owner Lulu Regard posted on Facebook.
4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car
What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges
A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
