Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
khsknighttimes.com
Student section feels the loss against Winton woods
Students seated in the Red Sea at Friday’s game versus Winton Woods felt a strong connection to the football team’s loss. Students said when the team wins, the whole school wins. Avery Wolf, a Senior, screams at the football team louder than anyone else in the student section....
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Cincinnati Basketball: Yaxel Lendeborg breaks down Bearcats scholarship offer
Following a dominant freshman season at Arizona Western, Yaxel Lendeborg became one of the most sought after junior college players in the country and recently picked up an offer from the Bearcats and several American Athletic Conference teams. Lendeborg is a 6’9 power forward with plenty of potential as a...
DL Brian Simms commits to Cincinnati
An official visit last weekend to Cincinnati gave defensive lineman Brian Simms III a strong feeling about the program, and a conversation about his intended major pushed him over the top. So a day after pulling back his commitment to Boston College, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect at Baltimore St. Frances...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The varsity football season has come to an end for Bellevue High School. Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”. He went on to...
BLINK kicks off with parade, surprise finale
BLINK 2022 kicked off Thursday with a parade through downtown Cincinnati, which even included a surprise finale.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
Cincinnati commit Jonas Duclona will put on for Naples at All-American Bowl
Cincinnati Jonas Duclona formally accepted his invitation to the All-American Bowl on Wednesday night during the latest edition of the Road to the Dome digital series. He's excited to not only represent the Bearcats at the nation's premier high school sporting event, but also his city: Naples. Duclona –like many...
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
Missing Huber Heights child found
Police reported that he recently moved to the area and had no known local friends or a cell phone.
Record-Herald
City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
WKRC
Woman hospitalized after being gored by buck
EVANSTON, Wyo. (WKRC) - A deer gored a woman after she hit it while trying to protect her dog. A Ring camera captured video of the encounter in Wyoming, according to a report by KSL. It all began when Wanda Kaynor walked outside her house and a startled deer stumbled...
Comments / 0