A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Gevan L. Jefferies of Windsor, was on Route E, north of 191st Street around 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

CASS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO