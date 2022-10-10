ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
921news.com

UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts

On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Cass County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cass County, MO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Traffic Accident#The Air Force
KSNT News

Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Awesome 92.3

Windsor Woman Arrested for DWI after Cass County Crash

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Gevan L. Jefferies of Windsor, was on Route E, north of 191st Street around 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Teen Injured in Collision With Guardrail

A 16-year-old Warrensburg girl was injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Jason M. Koenig of Warrensburg was driving a westbound 2008 Chevy Silverado on Route C, about a quarter mile east of the Benton-Henry county line around 1:15 p.m., when he tried to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, causing the Chevy to veer to the right and impact a guardrail.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy