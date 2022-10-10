Three community development items are listed on the agenda for the Worthington City Council meeting scheduled for tonight. First among the items is consideration of a change of zone requested by Eric Burns for property located at 1923 Dover St., which is currently home to the Red Carpet Inn. The request seeks to change the property’s zoning from its present B-3 General Business District designation to R-5 multi-family, medium- and high-density district. This change would allow the property to be used as short-term (month by month) apartments. The Worthington Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of this request earlier this month.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO