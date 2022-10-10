Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General
Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
Two Siouxland men arrested after allegedly eluding police, hiding in cornfield
Two men who attempted to elude police were arrested on Sunday.
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
myradioworks.net
Homewood Hills paving project dropped from assessments resolution
The Worthington City Council, following a public hearing, approved on Wednesday night a resolution adopting assessments for unpaid charges and improvements regarding several city projects. One component of the resolution was removed following roughly an hour’s worth of citizens’ comments. The resolution includes recommended terms for these proposed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
myradioworks.net
Worthington City Council sets Wednesday meeting
Three community development items are listed on the agenda for the Worthington City Council meeting scheduled for tonight. First among the items is consideration of a change of zone requested by Eric Burns for property located at 1923 Dover St., which is currently home to the Red Carpet Inn. The request seeks to change the property’s zoning from its present B-3 General Business District designation to R-5 multi-family, medium- and high-density district. This change would allow the property to be used as short-term (month by month) apartments. The Worthington Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of this request earlier this month.
myradioworks.net
Events planned for Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener
Worthington will play host to the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting opener this weekend, and related activities are planned for Friday. The Nobles County Pheasants Forever chapter will offer tours Friday of the Worthington Wells Wildlife Management Area in Bigelow Township and the Schwessinger Wildlife Management Area in Bloom Township. Both will describe the partnerships that made the purchase of the areas possible.
myradioworks.net
Entries sought for Worthington holiday parade
Business and organizations are invited to have an entry in this year’s Tinsel & Tidings on 10th holiday parade. This year’s parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. There is no cost to participate in the Worthington parade; it’s just asked that all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
myradioworks.net
Area Sports Roundup: Oct. 11, 2022
The Worthington Trojans broke open a close match by scoring four straight goals in the second half and went on to beat visiting New Ulm 6-1 in a first-round match in the Section 2AA Boys Soccer Tournament. The Trojans grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first half following an ankle...
Comments / 0