Kindergarten Math
In kindergarten we have been learning about 2D shapes! Mrs. Love’s class used basic 2D shapes to create pictures of houses and animals!
Kindergarten Community Helpers Field Trip
Kindergarten students visited the fire station, police station, library, and post office to learn about our community helpers. A huge thank you to our wonderful community helpers for allowing us to come and learn all about what they do for us!
Whats Going on in Mrs. Anderson's Class?
Speed Debating in Mrs. Anderson’s class. Students practiced using. ethos, pathos, and logos while making some strong (and very.
October Art Display
The 5th grade classes have art displayed in the front hall for the month of October. Mrs. Haines' class used watercolor to paint pumpkins on a farm, and Mrs. Openshaw's class used watercolor and construction paper to make haunted houses.
Amazing First grade Readers
Our first grade students have the opportunity to earn a free book by completely filling in their take home reading log. Today three girls in Mrs Snow's class all finished and got to choose a book! Way to go Claire, Swayzie, and Jaizlynn!
October Students of the Month
Congratulations to our October students of the month: Wade Barney, Jagger Villar, Ashylyn Lovingier, Alyssa Chandler, Kelsey Clawson, Julia Salisbury, Ryatt Parish, and Asher Rivera! We are lucky to have such great students in our school!
Park View Presents Peter Pan Jr.
This year Mrs. Hancock, with the help of volunteers, will be directing a play "Peter Pan Junior" for students in third, fourth, or fifth grade that want to participate. Practices will happen after school. Mrs. Hancock will be holding auditions on October 18th, 19th 20th with call backs on the 21st. Students can get an information packet either in the office or by Mrs. Hancock classroom. The cost to participate in this amazing opportunity is $40. Practice will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after school until mid-March.
Nebo Fall Break - No School
Nebo’s Fall Break is this week, October 13, 14, & 17, 2022. We hope you can get outside and enjoy this fall weather and festive activities. We hope all our Nebo students, faculty, staff, and families have a fun and safe Fall Break. #barnetttogether #BulldogPride #barnettleaders.
10/12/22 SJHS Newsletter — 12/10/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. Happy Fall Break! Today is the end of first term, and students will be out of school until next Tuesday, October 18. Our PTA is hosting Red Ribbon Week the week after Fall Break. They have some fun activities planned for our students! Here is a schedule of the dress-up day themes for each day:
Thank You Mr. Robinson!
One of our counselors, Mr. Robinson, is leaving Mt. Nebo Middle school after accepting a new position to be closer to family. Thank you Mr. Robinson for the several years here at Mt. Nebo! You have made a difference in the lives of countless students. We wish you the best of luck in the future!
