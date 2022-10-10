Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
atozsports.com
One thing the Vols must do on offense to neutralize Alabama’s biggest strength
If the Tennessee Vols are going to beat Alabama on Saturday, there’s one thing they absolutely must do on offense. When Tennessee gets into a third-down situation, under no circumstances can they slow down the tempo and allow Alabama to substitute. The Crimson Tide’s “cheetah package“, which features pass...
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gives incredible and hilarious answer to question about the Vols punting
The Tennessee Vols have punted just 12 times so far this season, which is tied with Florida for the fewest punts in the SEC. During Vol Calls on Wednesday night, Heupel was asked by host Bob Kesling about Tennessee’s lack of punts. Heupel told Kesling that they try to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roddy Jones calls Tennessee's offense a pretender against Alabama
Roddy Jones is not a buyer of the Tennessee offense this week against Alabama, and on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” called the Vols a “pretender” during a segment with Matt Barrie. It’s not to say the Vols don’t have a good offense, and won’t have success, but...
atozsports.com
Alabama media outlet gets massively trolled before matchup against Tennessee Vols
A media outlet that covers Alabama got massively trolled this week ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Bama Insider, which is part of the On3.com network, had an entire segment devoted to discussing a one-game suspension for Vols safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested over the weekend.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans have a new reason to be stressed and anxious
Josh Heupel is one of the hottest head coaches in the country after leading the Tennessee Vols to a 5-0 start this season (with wins over Florida at home and LSU on the road). A couple of years ago, when Heupel was hired by Tennessee, he was blasted by folks for getting fired at Oklahoma and going 6-4 in his final season at UCF.
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend
The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban has a much different tone about Tennessee this year than he normally does
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has a much different tone when talking about the Tennessee Vols than he did two years ago when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach. With previous head coaches, Saban always tried to talk Tennessee up a little. He’d talk about them “playing hard” or “building the program”.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant had an amazing response when a player made a huge mistake against LSU
Tennessee Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack met with reporters on Tuesday and his response to a question about true freshman running back Dylan Sampson stuck out to me. Mack was asked about Sampson’s mistake in pass protection against LSU that resulted in quarterback Hendon Hooker taking a huge hit and fumbling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vanderbilt Hustler
GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top
We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
wgnsradio.com
HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee
As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
Comments / 6