Josh Heupel is one of the hottest head coaches in the country after leading the Tennessee Vols to a 5-0 start this season (with wins over Florida at home and LSU on the road). A couple of years ago, when Heupel was hired by Tennessee, he was blasted by folks for getting fired at Oklahoma and going 6-4 in his final season at UCF.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO