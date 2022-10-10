Read full article on original website
Surprise Team Potentially Emerges In The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes
Three big NFL contenders - the Bills, Packers and Rams - are mentioned as favorites to land veteran free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, a surprise team is reportedly emerging. The New England Patriots are reportedly a team to watch in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. ...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin Trade Suggestion
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Following a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers sit at 1-4 on the year - tied for the worst record in the league. Given the team's recent struggles, fans are starting to wonder if Mike Tomlin is still the right leader for the franchise.
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama
On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer. While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup. Sallee believes Tennessee...
Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham
As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday
A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 6 power rankings
Vikings rise, Packers fall in Week 6 power rankings
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
Report: NFL may respond to roughing the passer criticism
A pair of controversial calls in Week 5 have prompted the NFL to take a second look at how roughing the passer penalties are being officiated, according to a report. The NFL will discuss how roughing the passer is being called across the league, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. However, the report cautioned that changes to the rule are not anticipated during the season.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
