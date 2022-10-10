ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin Trade Suggestion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Following a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers sit at 1-4 on the year - tied for the worst record in the league. Given the team's recent struggles, fans are starting to wonder if Mike Tomlin is still the right leader for the franchise.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Media#Cmc
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL may respond to roughing the passer criticism

A pair of controversial calls in Week 5 have prompted the NFL to take a second look at how roughing the passer penalties are being officiated, according to a report. The NFL will discuss how roughing the passer is being called across the league, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. However, the report cautioned that changes to the rule are not anticipated during the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
20K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy