Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
Swan Valley Learning Center needs director to stay open beyond October
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Lonnie Kubik wiped away tears as she worried about families who may lose childcare soon. Kubik is the assistant director at the Swan Valley Learning Center (SVLC). “It would be devastating for sure,” Kubik said. Swan Valley Schools Superintendent Mat Mcrae said the State...
Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case
A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
Swan Valley Learning Center looking for director
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
Decision to tear down Flint Central and Whittier postponed
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The board of education was set to vote on the demolition of Flint central and Whittier tonight but postponed it until the next board meeting. Flint Central and Whittier have long been apart of the community. Flint Central High School was built in 1923 and was the city’s oldest school. Whittier middle school was built next door in 1924. Both schools closed in 2009 due to budget cuts and low enrollment. The schools have remained vacant and have even began to deteriorate. While some say the buildings are an eye sore, others want the district to preserve its history.
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
Customer Speaks Out About Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett breaks down what you can expect for your overnight weather. A Saginaw native talks to TV5 about making her mark on the music industry. Mid-Michigan cornhole champ shows off tricks of the trade. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. TV5 talks with a mid-Michigan woman who is...
Shiawassee County sheriff faces farmer in state House bid
PERRY, MI — Voters next month will decide between Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat. BeGole, a Republican from Perry, and Zacharda, a Democrat, will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot for District 71 seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
Wildlife Wednesday: A wetland sanctuary in west Midland County needs help
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wildlife Recovery Association has managed a wetland sanctuary for over 50 years in west Midland County. Now the organization, led by Barb and Joe Rogers, is asking for help to protect the sanctuary and halt a potentially devastating development.
Former Grand Blanc Township trustee, business owner faces 15 felonies in larceny case
FLINT, MI — A former Grand Blanc Township trustee, state representative candidate and longtime business owner has turned himself into authorities following allegations he took money from customers without providing the items they believed they were purchasing from his store. Kenneth Walter Thomas, 55, turned himself in and was...
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Oct. 12th
Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Ex-Texas cop gets probation for pulling gun at Saginaw Township BLM rally in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A former Texas police officer has received a probationary sentence for pulling a gun at a large-scale Black Lives Matter rally in Saginaw Township two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 10, sentenced 73-year-old Terry L. Lange to 18 months’...
Local park repurposes tennis court into an interactive bicycle garden
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Bright colors and a maze of painted roadways are inviting the imaginations of children to a once dilapidated tennis court in Flint’s Mott Park. “This tennis court was in the worst shape. It had no net and only one pole. We were thinking of ways to repurpose this space and this is something we heard about,” said Mott Park Neighborhood Association President Chad Schlosser.
Inventions Made In Flint, MI And Not Auto-Related
Since Flint has a rich and storied Auto-Industry history, mostly centered around General Motors, have you ever wondered if anything else was invented or manufactured here? Turns out, our industrious past is rich with inventions & patents -- mostly from one guy!. Introducing, Lloyd Copeman, a former resident and inventor...
Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
