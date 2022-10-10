Read full article on original website
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
One shot, one detained in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
The Scary Abandoned Houston Astrodome In TX Is Worth a Sneak Peek
There are some people who wonder about what an abandoned Astrodome would turn out like. If you're wondering what Houston Astrodome looks like after being abandoned all these years and stop what you're doing. So instead you taking the wrap for letting your curiosity get the best of you, just...
Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident
A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant
HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee. On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
One person stabbed in Frayser, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Frayser overnight. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Driftwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Memphis Fire officials said the victim was taken to Regional One. Their condition was not released. FOX13 has reached out...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
24-year-old charged with murder in death of Club Onyx security guard, records state
The suspect was arrested in Dallas, where he was seen driving a stolen black Jeep that matched the description of the vehicle given in DeLaunte Maxie's murder, records state.
ESPN: Felony charges against former Memphis top recruit Emoni Bates to be dropped
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Former Memphis Tigers top basketball recruit and Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates will have felony weapons charges against him dismissed, according to a report from ESPN Thursday. Bates' attorney Steve Haney said a plea deal was made with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in Michigan,...
Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it. The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
