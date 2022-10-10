ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
WREG

Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox26houston.com

Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident

A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person stabbed in Frayser, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Frayser overnight. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Driftwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Memphis Fire officials said the victim was taken to Regional One. Their condition was not released. FOX13 has reached out...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it. The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

