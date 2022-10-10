ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Two women take breakup holiday together after finding out they were both dating the same man

Just weeks before she was due to leave for her 30th birthday trip to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Faith Bistline received a Facebook message that knocked the wind out of her. "Is he your boyfriend?" the message asked, referring to a photo Bistline had posted with her boyfriend of 18 months. "Because he's been dating my friend for the past 10 months." As shocked as she was, Bistline believed the sender might have been mistaken. She took a screenshot of their message and forwarded it to her boyfriend hoping to clear everything up. However, his response was far from comforting. Despite seeing her message, Bistline told The Washington Post, the man she'd dated for a year and a half chose not to reply.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Shop
blavity.com

Fabolous Fuels 'Bitter' Claims By Hanging With Sons On Daughter’s Birthday

It looks like rapper Fabolous was on daddy duty last night. Fab and his sons, Johan and Jonas Jackson (ages 14 and 7), were special guests at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Monday Night Dynamite event. The boys seemed to enjoy themselves backstage with the wrestlers, representing New York in sports jerseys reminiscent of their father’s style.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mary Duncan

"What are you trying to do, poison me?" Vegan woman screams at waiter when accidentally served chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was much younger my daughter and I shared a house with a woman who I just couldn’t stand. For the record, I didn’t know I couldn’t stand her at the time we moved in together. We had known each other casually for years and had just started to hang out more when Mischa asked if I wanted to move in with her. Then, it was a total Jekyll and Hyde situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy