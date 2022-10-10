Read full article on original website
Related
blavity.com
Fabolous Fuels 'Bitter' Claims By Hanging With Sons On Daughter’s Birthday
It looks like rapper Fabolous was on daddy duty last night. Fab and his sons, Johan and Jonas Jackson (ages 14 and 7), were special guests at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Monday Night Dynamite event. The boys seemed to enjoy themselves backstage with the wrestlers, representing New York in sports jerseys reminiscent of their father’s style.
blavity.com
T.I. Checks Charleston White For Threatening To Call The Cops On King Harris
We all know T.I. doesn’t play about his kids. So when controversial YouTuber Charleston White had some things to say about King Harris, we knew his dad wouldn’t be silent for long. The beef started when White went on an unprovoked rant about Harris and rapper Boosie Badazz’s...
NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn. Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation. "There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said. That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. "We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper,...
blavity.com
Proud Mom Vanessa Bryant Celebrates With Daughter Natalia During USC's Family Weekend
Vanessa Bryant took a Sunday trip to the University of Southern California (USC) for the annual Parents Weekend, visiting her eldest daughter of four, Natalia, 19, a USC sophomore.
Comments / 0