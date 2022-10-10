Read full article on original website
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
chulavistatoday.com
Eastlake High School student recognized for her contest-winning anti-vaping billboard design for SAY San Diego
An Eastlake High School student was recognized by the Sweetwater Union High School District for winning the SAY San Diego anti-vaping billboard contest. The district Board of Trustees recognized Abigail Despopoulos on Monday for creating the winning anti-vaping billboard design posted in National City and Imperial Beach. According to Kevin O'Neil, Vice President of Community Engagement at SAY San Diego, Despopoulos’ design was selected from a district-wide contest and occupies two billboards for six weeks within district boundaries.
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
Regional task force set to tackle homelessness in countywide action plan
San Diego County’s regional task force on homelessness has released a plan aimed at adding more than 800 shelter beds. It’s a broad and comprehensive strategy directed at the city of San Diego, north, east and south counties.
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan
San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
KPBS
San Diego adopts cannabis equity report in push to diversify pot industry
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday adopted a cannabis equity assessment, paving the way for a city program that aims to help minority entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis equity programs have launched in cities and counties across California since the passage of Proposition 64,...
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
Daily Aztec
‘Fake slave persona’ assignment outrages students, SDSU community
Africana Studies professor LaShae Sharp-Collins is being called out for instructing students to create a fictional slave character and to act it out in her Introduction to Africana Studies course. Amari Jackson, a student in Sharp-Collin’s class posted a picture of the assignment on Instagram sparking outrage amongst the San...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Parents Protest LGBTQ Halloween Event For Kids Posted on School Website
A group of about 60 people Tuesday night was protesting a queer Halloween party advertised for youth and families that was posted on the Encinitas Unified School District’s digital community page. Boo Bash, billed as the "queerest free Halloween party for youth and families," made it onto the district's...
KPBS
San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules
The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling. On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.
Parents protest Halloween drag show flyer
Dozens of parents upset about a flyer that promoted a Halloween event that includes a drag show protested outside the Encinitas Union School District offices Tuesday evening.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
San Diego Channel
South Bay Latina business owner reaches success after funding her own dream
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Hispanic Heritage Month ABC 10News celebrates community and a steadily growing community around the US that are Latina entrepreneurs. The group faces challenges when it comes to funding and resources. Inside Mujer Divina, you can hear the sound of traditional cafe de olla brewing.
Coast News
Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
Voiceof San Diego
Gloria: ‘Quit Acting a Fool’ So the City Can Get More Public Toilets
Mayor Todd Gloria has had it with folks making a mess in the city’s public restrooms. Asked at Politifest what the city is doing to add more public restrooms downtown to address needs cited by homeless residents and business owners, Gloria said the city is “fighting like hell” for more bathrooms but has struggled to deal with users who make it difficult to even maintain existing ones.
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea
Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
KPBS
San Diego voted 8th best taco city in America (yes, you read that right)
San Diego has long stood tall as one of the premier taco cities in the United States. A recent survey of “best Taco cities in America” however, had San Diego as number eight on the list — losing out to number one ranked Austin, Texas. In fact,...
