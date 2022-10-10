ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Eastlake High School student recognized for her contest-winning anti-vaping billboard design for SAY San Diego

An Eastlake High School student was recognized by the Sweetwater Union High School District for winning the SAY San Diego anti-vaping billboard contest. The district Board of Trustees recognized Abigail Despopoulos on Monday for creating the winning anti-vaping billboard design posted in National City and Imperial Beach. According to Kevin O'Neil, Vice President of Community Engagement at SAY San Diego, Despopoulos’ design was selected from a district-wide contest and occupies two billboards for six weeks within district boundaries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan

San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Daily Aztec

‘Fake slave persona’ assignment outrages students, SDSU community

Africana Studies professor LaShae Sharp-Collins is being called out for instructing students to create a fictional slave character and to act it out in her Introduction to Africana Studies course. Amari Jackson, a student in Sharp-Collin’s class posted a picture of the assignment on Instagram sparking outrage amongst the San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Gloria: ‘Quit Acting a Fool’ So the City Can Get More Public Toilets

Mayor Todd Gloria has had it with folks making a mess in the city’s public restrooms. Asked at Politifest what the city is doing to add more public restrooms downtown to address needs cited by homeless residents and business owners, Gloria said the city is “fighting like hell” for more bathrooms but has struggled to deal with users who make it difficult to even maintain existing ones.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea

Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
CALIFORNIA STATE

