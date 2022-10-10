Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Haunted Opera House360 MagazinePulaski, TN
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Athens crews put out garage fire, saving home
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WAFF
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
WAFF
Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
radio7media.com
Fatal Accident in Colbert County, AL
A FATAL ACCIDENT IN COLBERT COUNTY MONDAY HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A PEDESTRIAN. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HAWK PRIDE MOUNTAIN ROAD IN TUSCUMBIA AROUND 8:15. THE PEDESTRIAN Terry Hinton, 60, WAS PRONOUCNED DEAD AT THE SCENE AND THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS TRANSPORTED BY EMS. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
WAFF
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
WAFF
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
Tuscumbia brush fire still burning after almost three months
One nearby resident told News 19 that he's worried about the long-term effects that the smoke could have on his family.
Huntsville cyclist found dead by Memorial Parkway this morning
Huntsville police say the body of a cyclist was found early this morning near a busy roadway. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the area of 11813 S. Memorial Pkwy. at about 5:41 a.m. They found the body of a cyclist by the roadside. Investigators believe the cyclist...
Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to house fire
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire off Blue Spring Road on Monday evening.
WAFF
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning. The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
WAFF
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
1 dead, police officer flown to hospital after north Alabama crash
Tuscumbia police say one person is dead and an officer is injured following a vehicle crash involving a Tuscumbia police cruiser. Police Chief Tony Logan said the incident happened about 8:16 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road. Officers arriving on the scene found a pedestrian had been struck and that...
WAAY-TV
Athens man killed in house fire identified as Marine, Vietnam War veteran
A house fire in Athens on Monday took the life of a special forces Marine and Vietnam War veteran. It happened on Thomas Edward Drive. The Limestone County coroner has not yet identified the man, but neighbors referred to him as "Tom." Neighbors told WAAY 31 the victim was very...
