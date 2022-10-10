ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
13abc.com

T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday. T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Haunted house to serve up scares for the whole family this weekend in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe haunted house will provide scares for the whole family this weekend only. The witches and clown-themed Spooky Night haunt at the FOP Hall on Friday and Saturday nights will include about a 15-minute walk-through that gets progressively scarier as you go. Cider and donuts from Sugarr Donuts will be provided at the end.
MONROE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley Judd
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tattoos#G O A T
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MLive

Bank robbed at gunpoint in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Law enforcement agencies across Jackson County are collaborating in the investigation of a bank robbery near Brooklyn. At about 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11, officers from the Columbia Township Police Department responded to the report of a robbery that just occurred at the Comerica Bank located south of Brooklyn.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy