18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea
Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
San Diego Business Journal
El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing
An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
Voiceof San Diego
Gloria: ‘Quit Acting a Fool’ So the City Can Get More Public Toilets
Mayor Todd Gloria has had it with folks making a mess in the city’s public restrooms. Asked at Politifest what the city is doing to add more public restrooms downtown to address needs cited by homeless residents and business owners, Gloria said the city is “fighting like hell” for more bathrooms but has struggled to deal with users who make it difficult to even maintain existing ones.
KPBS
San Diego adopts cannabis equity report in push to diversify pot industry
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday adopted a cannabis equity assessment, paving the way for a city program that aims to help minority entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis equity programs have launched in cities and counties across California since the passage of Proposition 64,...
sdfoundation.org
Chula Vista Community Foundation Announces Grants to address the needs of Children and Families
October 11, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Chula Vista Community Foundation (CVCF), a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, announces the availability of grant funding to programs that address the needs of children and families. In the 2023 cycle, CVCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project...
Coast News
Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
Parents protest Halloween drag show flyer
Dozens of parents upset about a flyer that promoted a Halloween event that includes a drag show protested outside the Encinitas Union School District offices Tuesday evening.
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Parents Protest LGBTQ Halloween Event For Kids Posted on School Website
A group of about 60 people Tuesday night was protesting a queer Halloween party advertised for youth and families that was posted on the Encinitas Unified School District’s digital community page. Boo Bash, billed as the "queerest free Halloween party for youth and families," made it onto the district's...
Suspected flu outbreak sickens hundreds of San Diego students
Hundreds of students have fallen ill at San Diego's Patrick Henry High School with symptoms consistent with the flu. KNSD's Dave Somers reports.Oct. 13, 2022.
South Bay school district flips the switch to solar power
The Chula Vista Elementary School District is going green. Educators and students unveiled a new solar project to save the district thousands of dollars.
kusi.com
Tulsi Gabbard, former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, announces she is leaving the Democratic Party.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party, the result of a culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies. The former congresswoman did not indicate which...
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
Former manager of North County swim school reacts to former swim teacher arrest
A former manager at a North County swim school is sharing her concerns following new charges against a former swim teacher.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
