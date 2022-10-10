ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

San Diego, CA
California State
Imperial Beach, CA
California Elections
California Government
Imperial Beach, CA
CBS 8

Measure B: The argument for and against new trash fees

SAN DIEGO — If you live in the City of San Diego, you will have an opportunity to vote on Measure B on November 8, 2022. Here's a look:. All residents in the City of San Diego will pay for trash service. This will help the city recover money it spends every year, currently more than $42 million, and could pay for extra services including weekly recycling pick-up and free trash can replacement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea

Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing

An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Fletcher Says City Budgets Need to Prioritize Homelessness

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher has been critical of San Diego cities that didn’t apply for a recent $10 million grant program to fund new homeless shelters, safe parking lots, safe camping lots and other homeless facilities. Only three of the county’s 18 incorporated cities applied –...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
SAN DIEGO, CA

