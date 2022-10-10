Read full article on original website
Candidates compete for 2 seats on Chula Vista City Council
Two of four seats on the Chula Vista City Council are up for grabs.
Morning Report: After 40 Years, Community Schools Return to Chula Vista
Backed by new money from the state, San Diego school districts are launching community school programs, which are schools that provide students more services than just classroom instruction. Chula Vista Elementary School District recently received $200,000 to plan its community school initiative. But the concept isn’t new. Elements of the...
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
NBC San Diego
9,000 Housing Units Needed to Reduce Homelessness in County: San Diego Task Force
Thousands of affordable and supportive housing units are needed to reduce the homeless population in San Diego County, according to a report released Wednesday by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. Along with the more than 9,000 units needed, also required are hundreds of new shelter beds, the Regional Community...
Measure B: The argument for and against new trash fees
SAN DIEGO — If you live in the City of San Diego, you will have an opportunity to vote on Measure B on November 8, 2022. Here's a look:. All residents in the City of San Diego will pay for trash service. This will help the city recover money it spends every year, currently more than $42 million, and could pay for extra services including weekly recycling pick-up and free trash can replacement.
Meet the candidates for Chula Vista mayor
For the first time in nearly a decade, Chula Vista will soon have a new mayor. Two candidates are vying for the seat.
KPBS
San Diego military personnel get increased housing allowance, but will it be enough?
Devon Hicks retired from the Navy after serving for over two decades. He works in San Diego, where his wife still serves in the military. They used to live in Murrieta in Riverside County with their large family. His commute was more than an hour, so they looked into moving to San Diego to be closer to work.
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea
Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
San Diego Business Journal
El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing
An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher Says City Budgets Need to Prioritize Homelessness
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher has been critical of San Diego cities that didn’t apply for a recent $10 million grant program to fund new homeless shelters, safe parking lots, safe camping lots and other homeless facilities. Only three of the county’s 18 incorporated cities applied –...
KPBS
San Diego voted 8th best taco city in America (yes, you read that right)
San Diego has long stood tall as one of the premier taco cities in the United States. A recent survey of “best Taco cities in America” however, had San Diego as number eight on the list — losing out to number one ranked Austin, Texas. In fact,...
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
65% of Southern Californians afraid to visit Tijuana, tourism officials say
According to Baja California tourism officials and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, 65% of Southern California residents, especially white Americans, haven't been to Tijuana in the last 15 years out of fear something might happen to them.
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
