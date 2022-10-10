ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Comments / 4

Runar Blackstone
3d ago

Took a quick online search and yeah, as expected, formerly of San Diego California. Every. Single. Time.

Reply(2)
8
Related
ksl.com

Man injured in stabbing at Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park. Police were called about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to an area near 300 South and 400 West when a man "pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder," according to a police booking affidavit. A 65-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening was located. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Millcreek, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Millcreek, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chemicals#Guns#Swat
ksl.com

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho

A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
utahstories.com

Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?

Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Magna woman admits killing husband, but says she thought it was self-defense

SALT LAKE CITY — A Magna woman has admitted that she killed her husband in the family's martial arts dojo, pleading guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony. But she said she believed her actions were justified. Cynthia Vincent, 42, shot her husband, Michael Vincent, shortly after midnight on July...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy