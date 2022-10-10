Read full article on original website
Runar Blackstone
3d ago
Took a quick online search and yeah, as expected, formerly of San Diego California. Every. Single. Time.
Taylorsville man allegedly attempted to drown roommate over rent
A Taylorsville woman was nearly drowned by her roommate after she repeatedly ask him for rent money, police say.
ksl.com
Man injured in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park. Police were called about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to an area near 300 South and 400 West when a man "pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder," according to a police booking affidavit. A 65-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening was located. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
ksl.com
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
Utah man recommended 20 years in prison after fatal wrong way crash
A Utah man who pled guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215, killing a 19-year-old woman, was recommended to at least 20 years in state prison on Tues
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder
Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City's Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.
KSLTV
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
kjzz.com
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
ksl.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
kjzz.com
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
UPDATE: Police arrest 1, identify suspect in SLC shooting
The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting Tuesday that resulted in a man in critical condition.
Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD at scene of shooting in Ballpark neighborhood; victim critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have responded to the scene of a shooting with critical injuries Tuesday morning. According to early reports, not confirmed by police, the victim was shot in the head. Detective Jason Nielsen, Salt Lake City Police Department, did confirm...
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
ksl.com
Magna woman admits killing husband, but says she thought it was self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — A Magna woman has admitted that she killed her husband in the family's martial arts dojo, pleading guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony. But she said she believed her actions were justified. Cynthia Vincent, 42, shot her husband, Michael Vincent, shortly after midnight on July...
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word, and more posted on a residents fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY, UT — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet this morning about a racist sign posted to her fence. The sign included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio she lives...
