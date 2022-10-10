Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara B
Related
5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5
5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023
For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
Dungeon of Doom mailbag: On Dan Campbell’s job security and how Brad Holmes has left him hanging
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through five games. Detroit has lost three straight, dropping to 1-4 heading into its bye week. And it hasn’t just been about the losses. The Lions lost two weeks ago while scoring 45 points,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general....
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious
The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
Dan Campbell explains how he will fix Detroit Lions’ pass rush
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Dan Campbell hoped the former Heisman Trophy finalist would immediately improve the defense’s ability to rush the passer. Unfortunately, the Hutchinson has been pretty nonexistent so far (other...
Detroit Pistons: It’s only preseason, but it would be nice…
The Detroit Pistons are winless in their first three preseason games, which ultimately doesn’t matter at all. What we’ve seen so far hasn’t been inspiring, though you always have to be chanting THIS IS JUST THE PRESEASON because it is, in fact, the preseason. These games don’t...
RELATED PEOPLE
Father of Cade McNamara calls out reporter over transfer rumor
The father of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara called out a reporter over a rumor shared on Twitter Monday. Adam Biggers covers Michigan athletics for the outlet Saturday Tradition. Biggers tweeted Monday that McNamara was “done” at Michigan. Gary McNamara, the father of Cade, tweeted a response to Biggers....
Comments / 0