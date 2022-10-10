ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5

5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023

For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Associated Press

Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general....
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious

The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia

Comments / 0

Community Policy