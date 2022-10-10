Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Athlete of the Week: Javonte King, Blackfoot Football
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week is a very talented wide receiver who has made some impossible catches look easy. Our Athlete of the Week is Blackfoot's Javonte King. If there's an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want...
Post Register
Aberdeen jumps to third spot in 2A football poll
The Aberdeen Tigers payed a game of leapfrog with the North Fremont Huskies in the latest 2A prep football poll among the state’s media. A 24-0 win by Aberdeen over North Fremont on the Tigers’ home turf last Friday helped Aberdeen jump past the Huskies in the 2A ranks, going from a tie for fourth to the third spot. The loss dropped North Fremont all the way from first to fourth.
Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
Post Register
Janice Marie Durrant
Janice Marie Durrant 5/4/1937 - 10/7/2022 Janice Marie Hickam Durrant, of Ririe Idaho passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital at the age of 85. Janice heroically fought a long battle of cancer. She was truly an example of enduring to the end. No matter how hard thing were towards the end of her life, she never complained and would be more concerned about how others were doing. Janice was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
minicassia.com
Statewide trout stocking highlights for October 2022
Over 200,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout will be stocked around the state this October. Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 200,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this October. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
eastidahonews.com
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
Pocatello police find no evidence of threat after report of woman with gun on ISU campus
POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall. The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus. The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman...
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
Judge makes key rulings on recording device at center of Pocatello double homicide case
POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the...
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week!. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a brand new menu and is now open for lunch Monday through Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Stop by for a quick deli sandwich or enjoy their new juicy turkey burger!
Freeze Warning for Tonight
We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park. Frost The post Freeze Warning for Tonight appeared first on Local News 8.
System Interchange construction in full swing
POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department’s rebuild of the System Interchange for I-86 and I-15 at Pocatello is in full swing with crews working multiple areas throughout the worksite. As part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative, the project is quickly changing how the heart of the Interstate in Pocatello appears. The lowering of the ramp for westbound traffic from northbound I-15 to I-86 is now complete and work on building the new bridges is beginning. Temporary barriers are in place at multiple locations and...
Pocatello legislative candidate returns haircut expenditures after campaign finance complaint
A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts of Pocatello is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29, which is an open seat with no incumbent. Roberts’ opponent, Republican Jake Stevens of Pocatello, filed a formal complaint with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office highlighting three expenditures at Ef.Fin Barbershop in Pocatello on March 22, April 29...
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
LEAVING THE DOOR OPEN: Calvary Chapel opens facilities to local youth groups after closing its private school
POCATELLO — When Calvary Chapel’s Legacy Christian School decided not to reopen for the 2022-23 school year, Pastor Nathan Abbate said it was a step back. “We had to close the doors because of lack of enrollment, and some of that in part because of the pandemic,” he said. “But I think there’s definitely a need. I talked to people in the community, talked to some of the pastors of different churches … and they all agreed there’s a need for a Christian private school...
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
