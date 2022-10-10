ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Bill Murray Reaches Private $100K Settlement for Alleged On-Set Misconduct: Report

Bill Murray reportedly reached a private settlement following his alleged on-set behavior. According to a report published by Puck on Monday, the 72-year-old actor reached a settlement of more than $100,000 with the "much younger woman" who worked on Being Mortal, Anzi Ansari's directorial debut that reportedly shut down production in April after the alleged incident between the actor and female production staffer.
KTVB

Ringo Starr Cancels Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Second Time

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for the second time, and it has now forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his North American tour. The 82-year-old legend took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he was surprised to learn that he tested positive for COVID-19 again. Following that diagnosis, Starr said, "the rest of the tour is off." He added, "I send you peace and love."
Action News Jax

Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson expecting first baby

Actor Grace Gummer and her music producer husband Mark Ronson are expecting their first child. Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep. Ronson and Gummer, who married in August 2021, appeared together for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in New York on Wednesday, People magazine reported. They announced their...
KTVB

Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her Coming Out Story: It 'Wasn't an Easy Thing'

Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay White House press secretary, marked National Coming Out Day by sharing her coming out story with her followers. On Tuesday, Jean-Pierre -- who was born in Martinique in the Caribbean and then raised in New York -- shared a series of tweets in which she reflected on her family who grew to accept her.
