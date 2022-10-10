Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for the second time, and it has now forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his North American tour. The 82-year-old legend took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he was surprised to learn that he tested positive for COVID-19 again. Following that diagnosis, Starr said, "the rest of the tour is off." He added, "I send you peace and love."

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO