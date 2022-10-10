The windows and doors are boarded up, and the char of the fire earlier this year that gutted the warehouse for Byrum ACE Hardware is still visible. Jim Byrum, owner of Holt Development LLC and ACE Hardware, said the building was a total loss. The building was also occupied by Mind Body and Soul Church. He’s been waiting for permits to clear the way to tear the building down after it burned last June. A patron of the Crystal Bar called the Fire Department, Delhi Fire officials said. “I’ve had someone ready to go since a week after the fire,” he said. The building used to house the Delhi Charter Township offices, he said. It’s a series of interconnected buildings created by add-ons by the township, Byrum said.

HOLT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO