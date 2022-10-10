Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move

PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout at almost half of its stores - and the grocery chain says more are coming.

Media relations manager for Publix Lindsey Willis confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space."

The Florida grocery store chain is adding self-checkout machines wherever it can fit them in existing stores Credit: Getty

Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.

"The self-checkout lane is another extension of customer service if our customer chooses to access it," Willis said.

“Where we are able to, we will offer self-checkout."

Willis continued: "As stores go up for remodel we will offer self-checkout if there is space."

Publix will have store associates assisting customers using self-checkout machines but declined to comment on whether there had been cutbacks on staff at stores with self-checkout.

Many Publix customers aren't happy with the update.

Voicing their opinions on Twitter, some customers have said they won't even stand in the self-checkout line.

"I will not use the self checkout at Publix or any other business. My hope is that it helps keep a job," one person wrote after The Miami Herald announced the upgrade.

Another one commented: "They are trying to save money - at the customers expense.

"Also it’s NOT convenient- and careful you don’t leave an item behind."

Meanwhile, other customers said that they enjoy some elements of the new experience.

"I enjoy because South Florida is notorious for terrible customer service," one user commented.

With the holiday season approaching, the independent cashier machine will allow Publix's consumers to move quickly along the lines.

Self-checkout machines grew across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As self-checkout became the norm, many retailers decided to keep up with the competition and install more machines.

According to CNN, 23 percent of shoppers used self-checkout in 2019 - which increased to 29 percent the following year.