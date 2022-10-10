ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Rutgers

Law School Establishes Endowed Student Fellowship for Palestinian Research and Advocacy

The Newark-based Rutgers Center for Security, Race and Rights (CSSR) has received a $50,000 gift to endow a fellowship for law students focused on researching and advocating for the civil and human rights of Palestinians and Palestinian Americans. The Bassem and Muna Hishmeh Endowed Student Fellowship will also train and develop law students interested in race and international affairs related to Palestine. The selected fellow will serve for nine months and receive a stipend beginning in fall 2023. CSSR will begin accepting applications in March.
NEWARK, NJ
Rutgers

Research Café seeking graduate student presenters

Are you an engineer who loves learning about ways to combat climate change? Or are you a food biologist and curious about how artificial organs are developed in the lab? Or perhaps you’re a historian who wants to collaborate with an educational researcher. Or maybe you just want to learn about fascinating research happening on the Rutgers campuses! The possibilities for interdisciplinary inquiry are endless!
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers

College Fest: Back in Business

On a warm September morning, the city of Philly can only be described as alive. The sounds of cars honking and driving by as pedestrians walk down the street are almost melodious. The smells of food carts and restaurants swell in the air, and a line begins to form at the side of an inconspicuous building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rutgers

Lunch at Bar Bombon

Tucked away on the corner, right across from Rittenhouse Square is a snug restaurant called Bar Bombon. Located at 133 South 18th street in Philadelphia, this place is gaining attention with its unique spin on traditional tapas Latin food. It was even voted one of the fifty best vegetarian restaurants by Food and Wine magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

