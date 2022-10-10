Read full article on original website
Related
One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast
Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story. A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!
kezi.com
80-foot-tall sequoia sculpture to be constructed at OSU campus
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new sculpture is going up on the Oregon State University campus, where it will be suspended in mid-air for more than a year among three 80-year-old sequoia trees. The sculpture, titled “Emeritus,” will be going up on the north side of OSU’s Memorial Union quad. It...
yachatsnews.com
Tourism officials, workers urged to make area truly “The People’s Coast” by making visitors of color feel more welcomed
YACHATS – Zachary Stocks is heavily involved in the Oregon coast tourism industry. The native of Williamsburg, Va. has worked on the tall ships that visited ports up and down Oregon and Washington. He’s currently an interpretive guide at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Astoria. As...
hh-today.com
Bikman Building’s penthouse has new roof
I parked my bike at the foot of the Ellsworth Street Bridge in Albany, ignored the decades-old “closed” sign you see down there, and walked up the eastern sidewalk, high enough to look back at a new sight. The sight is the new roof on the penthouse on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
nomadlawyer.org
McMinnville: 7 Best Places To Visit In McMinnville, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In McMinnville Oregon. The city of McMinnville is located in the heart of wine country. This quaint town offers a slower pace of life and a sense of community. It also offers a variety of shopping and dining options. This town is a wine lover’s...
hh-today.com
On portable toilets, Albany tries again
Albany is taking another run at writing a law that allows portable toilets in more places than permitted now but still retains a number of restrictions. The city council Monday got a briefing on the latest proposal from Public Works Director Chris Bailey. Council members seemed to be OK with what they heard.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
philomathnews.com
Ruptured gas line leads to evacuation of children from church property
A ruptured gas line at the College United Methodist Church on Monday afternoon led to the evacuation of young children, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The children were safely moved next door to the Philomath Museum without incident and picked up by parents. The fire department, which is located in...
philomathnews.com
Semi-truck, vehicle collide just south of the Bellfountain-Airport intersection
A collision between a semi-truck and a car just south of the Bellfountain Road and Airport Avenue intersection on Thursday afternoon sent one of the drivers to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 1:03 p.m. The...
Comments / 0