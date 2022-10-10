SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO