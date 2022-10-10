ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Comments / 0

Related
hereisoregon.com

Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival lands in Albany

Have you herd? Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival is on for 2022 with a new home and schedule. October 15-16, 2022 at the Linn County Expo in Albany, OR. You can expect the same fuzzy festival ewe know and love. Workshops: Workshops run three days (to include the 14th) and...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

80-foot-tall sequoia sculpture to be constructed at OSU campus

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new sculpture is going up on the Oregon State University campus, where it will be suspended in mid-air for more than a year among three 80-year-old sequoia trees. The sculpture, titled “Emeritus,” will be going up on the north side of OSU’s Memorial Union quad. It...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Newport, OR
Entertainment
City
Newport, OR
hh-today.com

Bikman Building’s penthouse has new roof

I parked my bike at the foot of the Ellsworth Street Bridge in Albany, ignored the decades-old “closed” sign you see down there, and walked up the eastern sidewalk, high enough to look back at a new sight. The sight is the new roof on the penthouse on...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

6 kittens and mother cat rescued from under Salem house

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Six kittens and the mother cat were rescued from under a Salem house on Wednesday, according to Marion County Fire District No. 1. At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house on Auburn Road when a resident called for help after his cat moved her kittens into his neighbor’s crawl space.
SALEM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heisenberg
Channel 6000

2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#New Visions Arts#Irish
kykn.com

Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition

The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia,...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states

The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

On portable toilets, Albany tries again

Albany is taking another run at writing a law that allows portable toilets in more places than permitted now but still retains a number of restrictions. The city council Monday got a briefing on the latest proposal from Public Works Director Chris Bailey. Council members seemed to be OK with what they heard.
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Grass fire breaks out behind residence southeast of Philomath

A fire that ignited in a field Sunday afternoon behind a residence on Southwest Janet Way southeast of Philomath burned approximately a half-acre, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The local fire department responded at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 9 to a report of a spreading grass fire and upon arrival estimated...
PHILOMATH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy