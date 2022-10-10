Read full article on original website
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival lands in Albany
Have you herd? Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival is on for 2022 with a new home and schedule. October 15-16, 2022 at the Linn County Expo in Albany, OR. You can expect the same fuzzy festival ewe know and love. Workshops: Workshops run three days (to include the 14th) and...
kezi.com
80-foot-tall sequoia sculpture to be constructed at OSU campus
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new sculpture is going up on the Oregon State University campus, where it will be suspended in mid-air for more than a year among three 80-year-old sequoia trees. The sculpture, titled “Emeritus,” will be going up on the north side of OSU’s Memorial Union quad. It...
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
hh-today.com
Bikman Building’s penthouse has new roof
I parked my bike at the foot of the Ellsworth Street Bridge in Albany, ignored the decades-old “closed” sign you see down there, and walked up the eastern sidewalk, high enough to look back at a new sight. The sight is the new roof on the penthouse on...
Oregon's first Latino-owned brewery gets ready to open second location
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez said it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kind of bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said. "We just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
kptv.com
6 kittens and mother cat rescued from under Salem house
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Six kittens and the mother cat were rescued from under a Salem house on Wednesday, according to Marion County Fire District No. 1. At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house on Auburn Road when a resident called for help after his cat moved her kittens into his neighbor’s crawl space.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
Channel 6000
2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Man with stalking history tried picking up 12-year-old in Prineville
Prineville police are looking for more potential victims after they say a Corvallis man tried to talk a 12-year-old girl into getting into his car last week. And police have learned the suspect has a history of stalking crimes against women. The Prineville Police Department said that on Oct. 1...
kptv.com
2 teens arrested for deadly shooting of 20-year-old man in Salem
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man back in March, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on March 9 in east Salem on Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street Northeast. Eduardo Garcia,...
kezi.com
Out with the old, in with the new; demolition begins on Lebanon Fire District station
LEBANON, Ore. -- It's out with the old and in with the new for the Lebanon Fire District as demolition began Monday morning on the district's Station 31. Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said this project goes back to 2019, when voters passed a $16 million bond to replace Station 31.
A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states
The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
hh-today.com
On portable toilets, Albany tries again
Albany is taking another run at writing a law that allows portable toilets in more places than permitted now but still retains a number of restrictions. The city council Monday got a briefing on the latest proposal from Public Works Director Chris Bailey. Council members seemed to be OK with what they heard.
philomathnews.com
Grass fire breaks out behind residence southeast of Philomath
A fire that ignited in a field Sunday afternoon behind a residence on Southwest Janet Way southeast of Philomath burned approximately a half-acre, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The local fire department responded at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 9 to a report of a spreading grass fire and upon arrival estimated...
