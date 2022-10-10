Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Tourism officials, workers urged to make area truly “The People’s Coast” by making visitors of color feel more welcomed
YACHATS – Zachary Stocks is heavily involved in the Oregon coast tourism industry. The native of Williamsburg, Va. has worked on the tall ships that visited ports up and down Oregon and Washington. He’s currently an interpretive guide at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Astoria. As...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
thatoregonlife.com
Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast
This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
hh-today.com
Bikman Building’s penthouse has new roof
I parked my bike at the foot of the Ellsworth Street Bridge in Albany, ignored the decades-old “closed” sign you see down there, and walked up the eastern sidewalk, high enough to look back at a new sight. The sight is the new roof on the penthouse on...
oregoncoasttoday.com
Stalk up on flavor
Oregon’s wild mushroom scene is exceptional and the varieties to be found are tasty — from king boletes to morels to the creme de la creme of mushrooms, the chanterelle. Wild mushroom foraging in Oregon is a passion for many, but you have to know where to go, when to go and what to look for.
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
nomadlawyer.org
McMinnville: 7 Best Places To Visit In McMinnville, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In McMinnville Oregon. The city of McMinnville is located in the heart of wine country. This quaint town offers a slower pace of life and a sense of community. It also offers a variety of shopping and dining options. This town is a wine lover’s...
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
Lincoln City Homepage
THE MISSING MINUTES: ‘No-account’ city hall fails to keep written records
DEPOE BAY — The City of Depoe Bay has failed to provide written accounts of dozens of city council meetings since the resignation of whistle-blowing city recorder Barbara Chestler in April, and Mayor Kathy Short seems to say, “Who cares?”. “I do!” declared City Councilman Jerome Grant, the...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for October 12
Richard Lamphere, 78, of Albany, passed away Friday in Eugene. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim
A Crook County judge on Friday set $1 million bail for a 58-year-old Corvallis man accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car in Prineville, then later, after his release on bail, allegedly contacting an adult stalking victim. The post Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim appeared first on KTVZ.
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
Oct. 12 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 12 - Matthew Ward Flournoy, 38, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, first- and third-degree theft, attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. - Jonathen Ty...
Thesiuslaw News
More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer
Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
