Newport, OR

thatoregonlife.com

Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast

This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
hh-today.com

Bikman Building’s penthouse has new roof

I parked my bike at the foot of the Ellsworth Street Bridge in Albany, ignored the decades-old “closed” sign you see down there, and walked up the eastern sidewalk, high enough to look back at a new sight. The sight is the new roof on the penthouse on...
ALBANY, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

Stalk up on flavor

Oregon’s wild mushroom scene is exceptional and the varieties to be found are tasty — from king boletes to morels to the creme de la creme of mushrooms, the chanterelle. Wild mushroom foraging in Oregon is a passion for many, but you have to know where to go, when to go and what to look for.
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition

The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
SALEM, OR
nomadlawyer.org

McMinnville: 7 Best Places To Visit In McMinnville, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In McMinnville Oregon. The city of McMinnville is located in the heart of wine country. This quaint town offers a slower pace of life and a sense of community. It also offers a variety of shopping and dining options. This town is a wine lover’s...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim

A Crook County judge on Friday set $1 million bail for a 58-year-old Corvallis man accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car in Prineville, then later, after his release on bail, allegedly contacting an adult stalking victim. The post Corvallis man arrested in Prineville kidnap try, jailed again after alleged contact with stalking victim appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
hh-today.com

What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see

A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
ALBANY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Oct. 12 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 12 - Matthew Ward Flournoy, 38, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, first- and third-degree theft, attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. - Jonathen Ty...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Thesiuslaw News

More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer

Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
FLORENCE, OR

