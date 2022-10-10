Read full article on original website
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
Where Ya Gonna Book? Vacasa and Sony Pictures Open a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland for the Stay of an Afterlife-Time
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, is offering the getaway of an afterlife-time at a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland, Oregon, in collaboration with Sony Pictures. One group of up to five lucky guests will have the opportunity to experience a three-night stay, Oct. 28-31, 2022, in an immersive recreation of where the Ghostbusters first studied and contained the spooky specters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005332/en/ Exterior of a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland, managed by Vacasa (Photo: Business Wire)
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Oregon school’s unique way of getting students to class: a ‘bike bus’
In Portland, Oregon, a group of parents and one PE teacher came together to create an alternative way of getting kids to school while clearing road congestion. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares more details about the “bike bus” where hundreds of students ride together through the neighborhood.Oct. 12, 2022.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
New fairgrounds building will hold potential
Canby Fair Board president looking forward to multi-purpose building designated ARPA funds will bringA recent announcement that the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners will funnel $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to the fairgrounds in Canby has Clackamas County Fair Board President Gary Linton excited about what's to come. And he's ready to see that money get to work as quickly as possible. It's very exciting and all that money will be applied to a new building that will replace the old livestock barn," Linton, who noted the old barn was removed many years ago, said. "I'm very...
Newberg High School Wellness Center Staff Admits to Offering Gender Affirming Care to Students
On July 5, 2022, I published the article The Truth About the Newberg High School Wellness Center where I showed evidence for the involvement of Progressive Yamhill / Newberg Equity in Education members in the Wellness Center, a private medical clinic operating out of the Newberg High School. The clinic is operated by the nonprofit Community Wellness Collective in conjunction with Providence Health and Services.
‘Micronation’ surrounded by Nevada, founded in Portland in 1970s, attracts tourists and laughs
The military dictatorship started right here in Portland. Kevin Baugh and James Spielman were teenagers at the time, about to be freshmen at Reynolds High.
2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
UPDATE: Glow-in-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for 3 Days Around Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There are other things that glow in Oregon coast sands than the famed bioluminescent phytoplankton. On occasion, something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats.
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
Woman found dead in downtown Portland park, street closed
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lownsdale Park in downtown Portland Sunday morning.
Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
‘Jogger Rapist’ Victim In Portland Criticizes Oregon Officials On Defendant’s Release: This Behavior Is Irresponsible
On Tuesday, a woman who was raped multiple times by Richard Gillmore in the Portland area expressed her fury over the fact that Gillmore will soon be released from jail for his status as a low-level sexual offender. “I was highly offended, and it felt like a slap in the...
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
