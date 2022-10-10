The 2022 MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory welcomed riders on Wednesday at the first horse inspection. Of the 25 horses that jogged for the CCI5*-L, 24 were accepted, with the exception of Liz Halliday-Sharp’s Deniro Z. Her second five-star mount, Cooley Quicksilver, was accepted.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO