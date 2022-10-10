ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland 5 Star First Horse Inspection Photo Gallery

The 2022 MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory welcomed riders on Wednesday at the first horse inspection. Of the 25 horses that jogged for the CCI5*-L, 24 were accepted, with the exception of Liz Halliday-Sharp’s Deniro Z. Her second five-star mount, Cooley Quicksilver, was accepted.
14th California Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 6 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Sacramento County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began falling and was acutely unable to move beginning Sept. 28 and is currently alive. This is the 14th confirmed case of equine...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

