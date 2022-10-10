The list of Americans in the Bundesliga just got a bit smaller. Pellegrino Matarazzo was dismissed by VfB Stuttgart on Monday, one day after a 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin pushed their winless start to the 2022-23 season to nine games. That poor start has left the club in 17th place with over one-quarter of the schedule played, and Stuttgart is the only Bundesliga club without a league win this season. “Our journey together at VfB has come to an end,” said Matarazzo in a club statement announcing the move. “They’ve been eventful and wonderful years with a lot of incredible...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO