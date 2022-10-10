Read full article on original website
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
theScore
PSG not disrupted by Mbappe reports, says Galtier
Paris, Oct 11, 2022 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said rumours about Kylian Mbappe's future did not disrupt his team's preparations for Tuesday's Champions League match against Benfica. Stuttering PSG were held to a third straight draw as the game at the Parc des Princes ended 1-1 after...
Kane determined to prove people wrong and deliver Champions League goals
It was interesting that when Harry Kane launched his charitable foundation on Monday, with the aim to transform the conversation around mental health, he brought up his release by Arsenal as an eight-year-old. The Tottenham and England striker has not hidden the detail; it is a part of his story...
theScore
10 thoughts from Matchday 4 in the Champions League
The Champions League rumbled on this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Matchday 4 in Europe's premier club competition. You could probably name better midfielders than Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, and Piotr Zielinski. But collectively, they make up one of the best trios in all of Europe.
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
theScore
Salah scores fastest UCL hat-trick in Liverpool's 7-1 rout of Rangers
Glasgow, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday to put one foot in the Champions League last 16. Roberto Firmino scored twice, while Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott also struck...
Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan
Serie A giants Juventus are interested in Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to a report.
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
theScore
Watch: Atzili's rocket helps Maccabi Haifa take down Juventus
It was a humiliating night for Juventus as Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa claimed a memorable 2-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. Omer Atzili pulled the hosts ahead seven minutes into the contest and then recorded his second with a thunderous strike into the top corner to double Maccabi Haifa's lead minutes before the interval.
theScore
Bayern beat Viktoria Plzen to cruise into Champions League last 16
Plzen, Czech Republic, Oct 12, 2022 (AFP) - Leon Goretzka's brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16. Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four...
NME
Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices
The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
BBC
Imran Louza: Watford midfielder charged with spitting at Swansea City player
Watford midfielder Imran Louza faces a six-game ban after being charged with spitting at an opponent in the Hornets' 2-1 defeat by Swansea last Wednesday. The alleged offence happened towards the end of the Championship match, a FA spokesperson said. The FA has not named the alleged victim but Louza...
theScore
Chelsea beat 10-man Milan to close in on Champions League last 16
Milan, Oct 11, 2022 (AFP) - Chelsea took a big step towards the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at AC Milan which took them top of Group E. Graham Potter's side took control at a packed San Siro against a Milan team who had to play most of the match with 10 men after Fikayo Tomori was controversially handed an early straight red card.
Pellegrino Matarazzo out at Stuttgart after nine-game winless run in Bundesliga
The list of Americans in the Bundesliga just got a bit smaller. Pellegrino Matarazzo was dismissed by VfB Stuttgart on Monday, one day after a 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin pushed their winless start to the 2022-23 season to nine games. That poor start has left the club in 17th place with over one-quarter of the schedule played, and Stuttgart is the only Bundesliga club without a league win this season. “Our journey together at VfB has come to an end,” said Matarazzo in a club statement announcing the move. “They’ve been eventful and wonderful years with a lot of incredible...
